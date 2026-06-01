Turkish carpet sector targets $3.5 billion in exports this year

GAZİANTEP

The Turkish carpet industry, which generated $871.7 million in export revenue in the January-April period of 2026, is aiming to reach $3.5 billion in exports by the end of the year.

According to data from the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TİM), Türkiye exported 172.9 million square meters of carpets in the first four months of the year.

Compared with the same period last year, exports declined by 2.1 percent in value and 2 percent in volume.

The United States was the sector’s largest export market, with shipments worth $250.3 million, followed by Saudi Arabia at $121 million and the U.K. at $68.4 million.

İskender Kaplan, head of TİM’s Carpet Sector Council, said the industry had been affected by ongoing wars, particularly because the Middle East is one of its key markets.

“Since the Middle East is a very large market for us, there are some difficulties in supply and logistics related to the war involving Iran,”Kaplan said.

Kaplan noted the sector closed last year with $2.8 billion in exports and has set a target of around $3.5 billion for this year.

“If the war stops, I believe we will reach this target,” he said.

Kaplan noted that markets including Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Qatar, Bahrain and Iraq have all been affected by the conflict.

“As this region is the center of the carpet market, it is not easy to compensate for the impact. Right now, it is our largest market,” he said.