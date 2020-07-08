Turkish Cargo's world market share rises to 5%

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkish Cargo, a division of Turkey's flag carrier Turkish Airlines, has increased its market share to 5% during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Citing to World Air Cargo Data for May, Turkish Cargo said it transported one out of every 20 air shipments, despite shrinkage of 28.5% in the global air freight market due to the outbreak.

"During the course of the pandemic with its acute effects on a global scale, the global air cargo market experienced a severe shrinkage, decreasing by 18% in January-May, but Turkish Cargo did not see any loss of tonnage on a year-on-year basis, and acted as a global bridge, preventing the interruption of the international supply chain," the statement read.

Having provided service to 90 direct cargo destinations via its freighters with high-tonnage capacity, Turkish Cargo also used 32 wide-body passenger aircraft of Turkish Airlines during its operations to more than 60 destinations including London, Moscow, Oslo, Shanghai, Bangkok, Doha, New York and Casablanca.

Turkish Cargo also carried 21,547 tons of medicine and some 7,000 medical equipment between February and June.

Arranging air cargo operations to more than 300 destinations, 90 of which are cargo destinations, in 127 countries around the world, Turkish Cargo operates with its fleet of 361 aircraft, 25 of which are freighters, at its hub in Istanbul.