Turkish cargo ship detained by Haftar’s forces released

  • December 11 2020 09:01:38

Turkish cargo ship detained by Haftar’s forces released

TRIPOLI- Anadolu Agency
Turkish cargo ship detained by Haftar’s forces released

A Turkish ship, transporting medicine to Libya’s port of Misrata and detained last week by forces loyal to Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar, was released on Dec. 10. 

The vessel and its crew members set out for their final destination Misrata, local sources told Anadolu Agency.

Haftar’s forces detained the vessel and its 17 crew members, including nine Turkish citizens, on Dec. 5 claiming they did not comply with instructions.

On Dec. 8, Ahmed Al-Mismari, Haftar’s spokesman, said on his social media account that the Jamaican-flagged commercial cargo ship Mabrooka, whose owner is said to be a Turk, entered a prohibited area, did not respond to calls, and was taken to the port of Ras al-Hilal.

Al-Mismari added that the ship was "investigated and inspected because it violated maritime rules and laws”.

He also told the Al-Hadath TV channel that the ship was loaded with medicines to be taken to Misrata but entered a forbidden area.

Sources said the procedure has been applied to other ships in the region but no ships have been seized and a penalty was foreseen for entering the wrong area.

Libya has been torn by civil war since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Based in the capital Tripoli and currently led by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, the Government of National Accord was founded in 2015 under a U.N.-led agreement, but efforts for a long-term political settlement have failed due to a military offensive by Haftar.

Al-Sarraj's government, also supported by Turkey, is recognized by the U.N. as Libya’s legitimate authority.

Tripoli has been battling Haftar’s militias since April 2019 in a conflict that has claimed thousands of lives.

MOST POPULAR

  1. EU urges dialogue, delays possible heavy sanctions on Turkey to March

    EU urges dialogue, delays possible heavy sanctions on Turkey to March

  2. Turkey appoints Macron’s classmate as Paris envoy

    Turkey appoints Macron’s classmate as Paris envoy

  3. Turkey could open its borders to Armenia, Erdoğan says in Azerbaijan

    Turkey could open its borders to Armenia, Erdoğan says in Azerbaijan

  4. Turkey to start virus vaccinations at end-December, says Turkish health minister

    Turkey to start virus vaccinations at end-December, says Turkish health minister

  5. 'The door to diplomacy and negotiations is open': Op-ed by Turkish defense minister

    'The door to diplomacy and negotiations is open': Op-ed by Turkish defense minister
Recommended
Passport-free regime between Turkey, Azerbaijan soon

Passport-free regime between Turkey, Azerbaijan soon
Turkey could open its borders to Armenia, Erdoğan says in Azerbaijan

Turkey could open its borders to Armenia, Erdoğan says in Azerbaijan
EU urges dialogue, delays possible heavy sanctions on Turkey to March

EU urges dialogue, delays possible heavy sanctions on Turkey to March
Turkey appoints Macron’s classmate as Paris envoy

Turkey appoints Macron’s classmate as Paris envoy
The door to diplomacy and negotiations is open: Op-ed by Turkish defense minister

'The door to diplomacy and negotiations is open': Op-ed by Turkish defense minister

NATO head urges EU to take positive approach towards Turkey

NATO head urges EU to take 'positive approach' towards Turkey
WORLD Johnson tells UK to ’get ready’ for no-deal Brexit collapse

Johnson tells UK to ’get ready’ for no-deal Brexit collapse

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Dec. 10 vowed to go the "extra mile" for a Brexit trade deal but instructed his government to prepare for Britain to crash out of the European Union’s single market at the end of this year.
ECONOMY Turkey slaps social media platforms $3.8 mln fines

Turkey slaps social media platforms $3.8 mln fines

Turkey's Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK) on Dec. 11 slapped multiple social media giants with a penalty of 30 million Turkish liras ($3.8 million) each for their continued failure to hire local representatives.

SPORTS Başakşehir demand life-long ban for PSG game referees

Başakşehir demand life-long ban for PSG game referees

Turkish football club Medipol Başakşehir have demanded from UEFA a life-long ban on referees who passed racist remarks on the team's assistant manager Pierre Webo.