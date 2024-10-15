Turkish captain rescues migrants stranded at Ionian Sea

Turkish captain rescues migrants stranded at Ionian Sea

PYLOS
Turkish captain rescues migrants stranded at Ionian Sea

A Turkish captain has rescued a total of 78 irregular migrants stranded at the Ionian Sea.

The migrants initially set out with hopes of reaching European nations but later found themselves stranded at sea after their captain abandoned the boat.

“A boat in the Ionian Sea, 20 minutes from our ship, called for assistance at 2:20 a.m. on Oct. 14,” Turkish captain Ufuk Akdağ recalled.

Upon receiving reports of a boat stranded at sea, the Turkish captain and his crew swiftly launched a rescue mission, reaching the migrants and offering them food, beverages, and blankets after administering essential first aid.

The irregular migrants, who identified themselves as Iraqi, Iranian, Egyptian, and Afghan, reported being at sea for four days before the Turkish captain and his crew arrived, Akdağ noted. Among them were six children and 10 women.

“Some of the immigrants had Turkish Liras with them and claimed they had reached an agreement for 70,000 euros," he said.

He noted that, after rescuing the individuals, they requested assistance from the Greek Coast Guard to continue their voyage.

"However, as the Greek Coast Guard officials failed to arrive, we ourselves proceeded to the Greek port of Pylos, which was 39 miles north, and securely handed over the refugees to Greek authorities,” Akdağ said.

Most migrants choose to use illegal routes across the Aegean Sea to enter Europe, as several Greek islands are located close to the Turkish coast.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye helps evacuate over 2,000 foreigners from Lebanon

Türkiye helps evacuate over 2,000 foreigners from Lebanon
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye helps evacuate over 2,000 foreigners from Lebanon

    Türkiye helps evacuate over 2,000 foreigners from Lebanon

  2. Accomplice gets over 5,000 years in Ankara bombing retrial

    Accomplice gets over 5,000 years in Ankara bombing retrial

  3. US court delays decision on Cihantimur's extradition

    US court delays decision on Cihantimur's extradition

  4. Erdoğan meets KRG leader Barzani in Ankara

    Erdoğan meets KRG leader Barzani in Ankara

  5. US threatens to block Israel aid without Gaza improvements

    US threatens to block Israel aid without Gaza improvements
Recommended
Türkiye helps evacuate over 2,000 foreigners from Lebanon

Türkiye helps evacuate over 2,000 foreigners from Lebanon
Accomplice gets over 5,000 years in Ankara bombing retrial

Accomplice gets over 5,000 years in Ankara bombing retrial
US court delays decision on Cihantimurs extradition

US court delays decision on Cihantimur's extradition
Erdoğan meets KRG leader Barzani in Ankara

Erdoğan meets KRG leader Barzani in Ankara
Iranian top diplomat to visit Türkiye for Mideast talks

Iranian top diplomat to visit Türkiye for Mideast talks
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits eastern Türkiye

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits eastern Türkiye
Gov’t delays plan to tax credit cards for defense funding

Gov’t delays plan to tax credit cards for defense funding
WORLD US threatens to block Israel aid without Gaza improvements

US threatens to block Israel aid without Gaza improvements

The United States has warned Israel that it could withhold some of its billions of dollars in military assistance unless it improves aid delivery to the war-battered Gaza Strip within 30 days.
ECONOMY UK inflation hits three-year low, fueling rate-cut hopes

UK inflation hits three-year low, fueling rate-cut hopes

Britain's annual inflation rate fell to a three-year low in September, official data showed on Wednesday, fueling speculation that the Bank of England will resume cutting interest rates next month.
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye won at Iceland 4-2 in a Monday UEFA Nations League match in Reykjavik to stay on top of the group.
﻿