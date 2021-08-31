Turkish businessman succumbs to death after swallowing bee

Turkish businessman succumbs to death after swallowing bee

Aydemir Kadıoğlu – ISTANBUL

Aydemir Kadıoğlu – ISTANBUL
Turkish businessman succumbs to death after swallowing bee

A Turkish businessman succumbed to death after unintentionally swallowing a honey bee that was in his drink while on a business trip in Montenegro.

Vural Şenalp, the 51-year-old father of one who runs chance games centers, went to the Montenegrin city of Budva to make contacts and look for new business opportunities.

On Aug. 22, he, with a friend, sat at a restaurant, where he ordered a drink. As soon as he took a sip, he felt a deep ache in his throat. In a state of panic, he jumped into the sea, thinking that it might help him, but in a short time, his body was found floating in the sea in a motionless state.

After 10 minutes of cardiac massage, he was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors found out that the bee in the drink he accidentally swallowed had stung his throat.

Şenalp lost his life on Aug. 24 after spending two days in the intensive care unit of the hospital. The businessman was buried in the Kilyos Cemetary in Istanbul on Aug. 26 after a funeral service held by his family.

The use of leaded petrol has been eradicated from the globe, a milestone that will prevent more than 1.2 million premature deaths and save world economies over $2.4 trillion annually, the U.N. Environment Programme (UNEP) said on Aug. 30.

