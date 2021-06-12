Turkish, British, Italian defense chiefs meet in Sicily

The Turkish defense minister met his British and Italian counterparts on Italy's Sicily island on June 11. 

During the tripartite talks, which took place on the HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier anchored in the Port of Augusta, Hulusi Akar, Ben Wallace, and Lorenzo Guerini discussed relations in the field of defense and security and regional issues.

After the tripartite talks, Akar also held a bilateral meeting with Wallace.

Following the meetings which Akar called "constructive and positive", the Turkish defense chief set out for Libya.

