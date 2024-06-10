Turkish board fines Google 482 million liras over hotel searches

Turkish board fines Google 482 million liras over hotel searches

ANKARA
Turkish board fines Google 482 million liras over hotel searches

The Turkish competition watchdog has announced that it imposed a fine amounting to approximately 482 million Turkish Liras ($14.85 million) on Google for its non-compliance with obligations pertaining to hotel searches.

In a written statement on June 10, the Competition Authority stated that the penalty was levied due to Google's failure to address the board's concerns over fair competition with other local search engines.

Google created an advantage over competing local search and accommodation price comparison services, the statement said.

"Despite Google’s dominant position in the general search services market, it makes it difficult for competitors to operate and distorts competition in the local search services and accommodation price comparison services markets by preventing rival local search sites from entering its service.”

In May, the board announced that a fine of 0.0005 percent of daily revenue would be imposed until it completed some of its obligations that it did not fulfill, but the new fine was imposed instead.

Türkiye, fined,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() EU pushes to extend right to stay for Ukrainians to 2026

EU pushes to extend right to stay for Ukrainians to 2026
LATEST NEWS

  1. EU pushes to extend right to stay for Ukrainians to 2026

    EU pushes to extend right to stay for Ukrainians to 2026

  2. Fidan meets Russian counterpart at BRICS summit

    Fidan meets Russian counterpart at BRICS summit

  3. Hamas accepts UN ceasefire resolution, ready to negotiate

    Hamas accepts UN ceasefire resolution, ready to negotiate

  4. UN 'shocked' at civilian toll of Israeli operation to free hostages

    UN 'shocked' at civilian toll of Israeli operation to free hostages

  5. Malawi VP, nine others, killed in plane crash

    Malawi VP, nine others, killed in plane crash
Recommended
Fidan meets Russian counterpart at BRICS summit

Fidan meets Russian counterpart at BRICS summit
Fire outbreaks in five provinces brought under control

Fire outbreaks in five provinces brought under control

Candidate arrested for cheating using AI in university exam

Candidate arrested for cheating using AI in university exam
‘Over 400,000 irregular migrants voluntarily left Türkiye in one year’

‘Over 400,000 irregular migrants voluntarily left Türkiye in one year’
Ankara sent note to London over basketball team’s visa crisis, parliamentary question reveals

Ankara sent note to London over basketball team’s visa crisis, parliamentary question reveals
Project introduces 98 women to diving in Antalya

Project introduces 98 women to diving in Antalya
Lake Marmara dries up, villagers call for action

Lake Marmara dries up, villagers call for action
WORLD EU pushes to extend right to stay for Ukrainians to 2026

EU pushes to extend right to stay for Ukrainians to 2026

Brussels on Tuesday proposed that EU states extend the right of Ukrainian refugees to stay in the bloc for another year to March 2026, as Russia's war ravages their homeland.

ECONOMY Production starts at Senegals first offshore oil field

Production starts at Senegal's first offshore oil field

Senegal joined the club of oil-producing countries on Tuesday as Australian group Woodside Energy announced that production had started in the west African country's first offshore project.
SPORTS Ali Koç reelected as Fenerbahçe president

Ali Koç reelected as Fenerbahçe president

Businessman Ali Koç was reelected as the president of Fenerbahçe following an election held at the club's ordinary general assembly on June 9.
﻿