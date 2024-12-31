Turkish, Belgian top diplomats to discuss Syria, Türkiye-EU ties

ANKARA

Belgium's Foreign Minister Bernard Quintin speaks with the media as he arrives for a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Monday, Dec 16, 2024

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will host Belgian Foreign Minister Bernard Quintin as his first guest in 2025 where the two top diplomats will discuss the recent developments in Syria and the Turkish accession to the European Union.

Fidan and Quintin will meet in Ankara on Jan. 2, the diplomatic sources informed, stressing that the Turkish minister will highlight his satisfaction about strong bilateral ties in the context of 200-year-old diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Sources said Fidan will express Ankara’s willingness to further enhance bilateral cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, energy and education and hold the next JETCO (Joint Economic and Trade Committee) meeting at the earliest opportunity. The first 11 months of 2024 marked around $7.5 billion in trade volume, according to sources.

Counterterrorism will also be on the agenda of the ministers as Fidan will reiterate Türkiye’s expectations from Belgium to efficiently cooperate against the PKK and FETÖ terror organizations.

He will also mention that the Turkish community living in Belgium constitutes an important aspect of bilateral ties and that it is very important that they live in harmony and comfort. There are around 300,000 Turks living in the country.

The two ministers will also discuss Türkiye-EU ties as Fidan will repeat that Ankara maintains its will to develop its ties with the EU in a constructive and result-oriented way.

The continued Russian occupation of Ukraine will also be raised during the talks. Fidan is expected to convey once again that Türkiye supports the resumption of negotiations between the two warring parties for a fair and lasting solution to the conflict.

‘Syria needs support’

The ministers will also exchange views on the Syrian transition process after the fall of the Assad regime on Dec. 8. Fidan will tell his counterpart that the historic opportunity in Syria constitutes a turning point for the stability of the region and Europe and that the new administration needs to be supported for the reconstruction of the country and return of the Syrian refugees.

In this context, the Turkish minister will underline the need of engagement with the new leadership in Syria.

On the fight against terrorism in Syria, particularly the YPG and ISIL terorrist organizations, Fidan will stress that terror should have no space in new Syria. He will also underline that all the countries should repatriate the ISIL members and their families who are kept in jails or refugee camps in Syria.

The ministers will also discuss efforts for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Fidan will underline that more pressure on Israel is needed to stop its destabilizing acts in the Middle East.