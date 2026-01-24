Turkish Basketball Federation urges EuroLeague action after insults aimed at coach in Tel Aviv

ISTANBUL

The Turkish Basketball Federation (TBF) on Jan. 24 condemned abusive chants directed at Ergin Ataman during a EuroLeague game in Tel Aviv and called on the league to launch disciplinary proceedings to prevent similar incidents.

Ataman, the head coach of Greek club Panathinaikos and also Türkiye’s national men’s team coach, was targeted before and during Thursday’s matchup against Maccabi Rapyd Tel Aviv at Menora Mivtachim Arena.

Around 300 home supporters gathered near the arena entrance ahead of tip-off and hurled insults at Ataman and the visiting delegation, with chanting continuing inside the venue and after the final whistle as he headed toward the locker room.

Maccabi won the Round 24 contest 75-71. Speaking after the game, Ataman praised his team’s effort but condemned the atmosphere, saying: “This is not basketball. This is not sport.”

He also complained that referees and arena officials did not intervene despite the prolonged chanting.

In its statement, the TBF said it believes in “basketball’s unifying power” and stressed that attacks incompatible with the sport’s ethics are unacceptable. The federation urged EuroLeague management to examine the incident “meticulously” and to move quickly on disciplinary steps to ensure it is not repeated.

Panathinaikos also denounced the behavior in a separate statement released during the game day, saying its delegation faced insults outside the arena.