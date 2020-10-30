Turkish, Azerbaijani diplomats discuss Upper Karabakh

  • October 30 2020 07:00:00

Turkish, Azerbaijani diplomats discuss Upper Karabakh

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish, Azerbaijani diplomats discuss Upper Karabakh

The Turkish and Azerbaijani foreign ministers discussed the latest developments in the Upper Karabakh region via telephone on Oct. 29, according to diplomatic sources.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Jeyhun Bayramov also talked Wednesday, following a Washington-brokered truce last weekend proved short-lived after Azerbaijan said Armenia breached a new humanitarian cease-fire. 

Upper Karabakh conflict

Since clashes erupted Sept. 27, Armenia has repeatedly attacked Azerbaijani civilians and forces, violating three humanitarian cease-fires since Oct. 10.

The latest humanitarian truce in Upper Karabakh, or Nagorno-Karabakh, an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan, took effect Saturday.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Upper Karabakh.

Four U.N. Security Council resolutions and two from the UN General Assembly, as well as international organizations, demand the withdrawal of Armenian forces from the occupied territory.

About 20% of Azerbaijan's territory – including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions – has been under illegal Armenian occupation for nearly three decades.

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group - co-chaired by France, Russia, and the U.S. - was formed in 1992 to find a peaceful solution to the conflict, but to no avail. A cease-fire, however, was agreed to in 1994.

World powers, including Russia, France, and the US, have called for a new and lasting cease-fire. Turkey, meanwhile, has supported Baku's right to self-defense and demanded the withdrawal of Armenia's occupying forces.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Magnitude 6.6 earthquake jolts Turkey's Aegean region

    Magnitude 6.6 earthquake jolts Turkey's Aegean region

  2. Ex-premier Mesut Yılmaz passes away at age 73

    Ex-premier Mesut Yılmaz passes away at age 73

  3. Putin favors Turkey's participation in OSCE Minsk Group

    Putin favors Turkey's participation in OSCE Minsk Group

  4. Minister urges to take precautions as virus growth rate doubles in Istanbul

    Minister urges to take precautions as virus growth rate doubles in Istanbul

  5. Turkish-made engine to power country's UAVs

    Turkish-made engine to power country's UAVs
Recommended
EU, NATO offer assistance to quake-hit Turkey, Greece

EU, NATO offer assistance to quake-hit Turkey, Greece
Putin favors Turkeys participation in OSCE Minsk Group

Putin favors Turkey's participation in OSCE Minsk Group
Turkey strongly condemns deadly knife attack in Nice

Turkey 'strongly' condemns deadly knife attack in Nice

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry summons French diplomat over insulting cartoon

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry summons French diplomat over insulting cartoon
PKK fighting for Armenia, Erdoğan tells Putin

PKK fighting for Armenia, Erdoğan tells Putin
Erdoğan, Putin discuss Nagorno-Karabakh, Syria

Erdoğan, Putin discuss Nagorno-Karabakh, Syria
WORLD Sample stowed from asteroid

Sample stowed from asteroid

NASA said on Oct. 29 its robotic spacecraft Osiris-Rex was able to stow a rock and dust sample scooped up from the asteroid Bennu, after a flap that had wedged open put the mission at risk.
ECONOMY Turkey welcomes 9.5 mln foreign visitors in 9 months

Turkey welcomes 9.5 mln foreign visitors in 9 months

Turkey welcomed some 9.46 million foreign visitors during the first nine months of 2020, the country’s Culture and Tourism Ministry announced on Oct. 30. 
SPORTS Unbeaten Fenerbahçe seeks victory at Antalyaspor

Unbeaten Fenerbahçe seeks victory at Antalyaspor

Fenerbahçe, buoyed by an administrative move mid-week, will play Antalyaspor on Nov. 2 in Week 7 of the Turkish Süper Lig.