Turkish, Azerbaijani defense ministers discuss tension at Armenia border

  • November 17 2021 09:10:00

Turkish, Azerbaijani defense ministers discuss tension at Armenia border

ANKARA
Turkish, Azerbaijani defense ministers discuss tension at Armenia border

Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar held a telephone conversation on Nov. 16 with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Zakir Hasanov, to discuss Azerbaijan-Armenia tension.

Hasanov informed Akar about recent tension at the Armenian border, stressing that Armenia's "provocation was prevented," according to a statement by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Akar stressed that Turkey, as always, stands by Azerbaijan, the statement added.

Armenian armed forces once again opened fire on Azerbaijani army positions on the border Tuesday, according to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Two Azerbaijani soldiers were injured in the attack, it noted.

Relations between the former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

During a 44-day conflict that started in late September last year, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and 300 settlements and villages that were illegally occupied by Armenia for almost 30 years.

7 soldiers killed on Armenian border: Azerbaijan

At least seven Azerbaijani soldiers were killed during combat operations on the Armenian border on Tuesday,
Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry has said.

In a statement on Wednesday, the ministry said 10 other soldiers were also injured during the operations.

“The situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border has stabilized since the evening of November 16,” the statement read. “The provocation and military adventurism committed by Armenia on the state border completely failed ...”

Earlier, the ministry said Armenian forces carried out “large-scale provocations” against Azerbaijani army check posts in the Kalbajar and Lachin border regions.

In response, the Azerbaijani army launched an emergency operation, a statement said, adding that the movement of Armenian forces was blocked.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the border tensions with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

ECONOMY Turkey’s short-term external debt stock reaches $124.5 bln in September

Turkey’s short-term external debt stock reaches $124.5 bln in September

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey, US in talks over F-16s, F-35s: Defense minister 

    Turkey, US in talks over F-16s, F-35s: Defense minister 

  2. Painstaking, risky work underway to protect Sümela Monastery

    Painstaking, risky work underway to protect Sümela Monastery

  3. Youth are key for 2023 elections: Erdoğan

    Youth are key for 2023 elections: Erdoğan

  4. MHP sticks to 50+1 election rule, presidential system: Leader 

    MHP sticks to 50+1 election rule, presidential system: Leader 

  5. CHP vows to break 'Turkey’s ill fate' through building social unity

    CHP vows to break 'Turkey’s ill fate' through building social unity
Recommended
Turkey, US hold high-level defense meeting in positive atmosphere: Ministry

Turkey, US hold high-level defense meeting in positive atmosphere: Ministry
Turkey donates military vehicles to Somali National Army

Turkey donates military vehicles to Somali National Army
Turkish, Ukrainian presidents discuss bilateral relations, regional issues

Turkish, Ukrainian presidents discuss bilateral relations, regional issues
‘Proclamation of Northern Cyprus result of Greek refusal of sovereign equality’

‘Proclamation of Northern Cyprus result of Greek refusal of sovereign equality’
Turkish, Russian officials discuss regional issues

Turkish, Russian officials discuss regional issues
Lebanese president, top Turkish diplomat discuss bilateral ties

Lebanese president, top Turkish diplomat discuss bilateral ties
WORLD One dead in mudslides that cut off Vancouver from rest of Canada

One dead in mudslides that cut off Vancouver from rest of Canada

Police said on Nov. 16 at least one person has died in torrential rains that trapped motorists in mudslides, forced thousands to evacuate their homes and cut off Vancouver from the rest of Canada.

ECONOMY Turkey’s short-term external debt stock reaches $124.5 bln in September

Turkey’s short-term external debt stock reaches $124.5 bln in September

Turkey's short-term external debt stock amounted to $124.4 billion as of end-September, the Central Bank revealed on Nov. 17.
SPORTS Turkey beat Montenegro 2-1, qualify for 2022 World Cup playoffs

Turkey beat Montenegro 2-1, qualify for 2022 World Cup playoffs

Turkey defeated Montenegro 2-1 in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifications Group G match on Nov. 16. 