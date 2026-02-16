Turkish auto production down 5.2 percent in January

Turkish auto production down 5.2 percent in January

ISTANBUL
Turkish auto production down 5.2 percent in January

Türkiye’s automotive industry experienced a slowdown in January, with overall production falling by 5.2 percent compared to the same month last year, according to data from the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD).

Total output stood at 99,247 vehicles, while including tractor production brought the figure to 100,864.

Passenger car manufacturing saw a sharper decline, dropping 17 percent to 55,504 units. In contrast, commercial vehicle production rose significantly, with total output in this segment increasing 16 percent year-on-year. Light commercial vehicles grew 14 percent and heavy commercial vehicles surged by 47 percent.

Capacity utilization across the industry was recorded at 56 percent. For light vehicles, including passenger cars and light commercial models, utilization reached 57 percent, while the truck segment operated at 44 percent.

Exports also weakened. Total automotive exports fell 17 percent to 64,725 units. Passenger car exports dropped 28 percent, while commercial vehicle exports slipped just 1 percent.

Despite this decline in volume, the automotive industry maintained its position as Türkiye’s leading export sector in January, accounting for approximately $3 billion in overseas sales, according to Uludağ Exporters’ Association. Passenger car exports contributed $763 million, marking a 12 percent decrease in value.

On the domestic front, demand remained resilient. The overall market expanded 10 percent to 77,590 vehicles, with passenger car sales rising 9 percent to 61,055.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iran to close parts of Hormuz Strait for safety measures during drill: state TV

Iran to close parts of Hormuz Strait for 'safety' measures during drill: state TV
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran to close parts of Hormuz Strait for 'safety' measures during drill: state TV

    Iran to close parts of Hormuz Strait for 'safety' measures during drill: state TV

  2. Justice Minister pledges leadership based on consultation, ground realities

    Justice Minister pledges leadership based on consultation, ground realities

  3. Azerbaijan jails ex-Karabakh leader for 20 years on war crimes charge

    Azerbaijan jails ex-Karabakh leader for 20 years on war crimes charge

  4. Syria sets Feb deadline for SDF members’ civilian transitions

    Syria sets Feb deadline for SDF members’ civilian transitions

  5. Australia refuses to take back ISIL detainees in Syria

    Australia refuses to take back ISIL detainees in Syria
Recommended
UK unemployment rises to five-year high of 5.2 pct: official

UK unemployment rises to five-year high of 5.2 pct: official
Number of electric vehicles in Türkiye reaches nearly 386,000

Number of electric vehicles in Türkiye reaches nearly 386,000
Home prices decline in real terms in January: Official data

Home prices decline in real terms in January: Official data
Frances Macron eyes fighter jet deal in India

France's Macron eyes fighter jet deal in India
Türkiye cocoa exports hit all-time high of $1.7 billion in 2025

Türkiye cocoa exports hit all-time high of $1.7 billion in 2025
Turkish cosmetics sector rides ‘Turkish Beauty’ wave to global growth

Turkish cosmetics sector rides ‘Turkish Beauty’ wave to global growth
Türkiye seeks to expand sports tourism beyond football

Türkiye seeks to expand sports tourism beyond football
WORLD Iran to close parts of Hormuz Strait for safety measures during drill: state TV

Iran to close parts of Hormuz Strait for 'safety' measures during drill: state TV

Iran will close parts of the strategic Strait of Hormuz for "safety" measures during military drills by its Revolutionary Guards, state TV reported on Tuesday.
ECONOMY UK unemployment rises to five-year high of 5.2 pct: official

UK unemployment rises to five-year high of 5.2 pct: official

Britain's unemployment rate rose to a five-year high of 5.2 percent in the final quarter of 2025, official data showed Tuesday, as the country's economy struggled to grow.

SPORTS Galatasaray set for Juventus clash at home

Galatasaray set for Juventus clash at home

Galatasaray welcomes Juventus to Istanbul on Feb. 17 for the first leg ofa Champions League playoff clash, with the Turkish champion looking to capitalize on a surge of domestic momentum against the Italian side.  
﻿