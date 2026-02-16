Turkish auto production down 5.2 percent in January

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s automotive industry experienced a slowdown in January, with overall production falling by 5.2 percent compared to the same month last year, according to data from the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD).

Total output stood at 99,247 vehicles, while including tractor production brought the figure to 100,864.

Passenger car manufacturing saw a sharper decline, dropping 17 percent to 55,504 units. In contrast, commercial vehicle production rose significantly, with total output in this segment increasing 16 percent year-on-year. Light commercial vehicles grew 14 percent and heavy commercial vehicles surged by 47 percent.

Capacity utilization across the industry was recorded at 56 percent. For light vehicles, including passenger cars and light commercial models, utilization reached 57 percent, while the truck segment operated at 44 percent.

Exports also weakened. Total automotive exports fell 17 percent to 64,725 units. Passenger car exports dropped 28 percent, while commercial vehicle exports slipped just 1 percent.

Despite this decline in volume, the automotive industry maintained its position as Türkiye’s leading export sector in January, accounting for approximately $3 billion in overseas sales, according to Uludağ Exporters’ Association. Passenger car exports contributed $763 million, marking a 12 percent decrease in value.

On the domestic front, demand remained resilient. The overall market expanded 10 percent to 77,590 vehicles, with passenger car sales rising 9 percent to 61,055.