Turkish auto industry targets MENA for market diversification

BURSA

The Turkish automotive sector has set its sights on the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) as new growth markets, according to Baran Çelik, chairman of the Automotive Industry Exporters’ Association.

While the industry continues to maintain a strong presence in Europe, Çelik emphasized that diversification is essential to reduce risks tied to heavy reliance on the continent.

He noted that the sector achieved a record $41.5 billion in exports in 2025. “Automotive is a dynamic industry undergoing a major transformation,” Çelik said, adding that expectations for 2026 remain positive.

Çelik highlighted Europe’s dominant role in exports, with nine of the top ten destinations located there. “The European Union accounts for 72 percent of our total automotive exports. Including non-EU countries in Europe, this share rises to 84 percent,” he explained. He stressed that proximity, established sales networks and ease of access make Europe the industry’s strongest market.

However, he also warned of the risks of overdependence. “If Europe coughs or sneezes, we catch a cold,” Çelik remarked. He underlined the need to safeguard the sector’s strength in Europe while simultaneously building new markets. “North America carries significant potential for us. Latin America is also important, and we are actively engaging there through trade fairs, delegations and buyer missions,” he said.

Turning to North Africa, Çelik pointed out its growing importance. “The process started with Morocco, and now the region is becoming a key automotive hub. We are exporting not only parts but also investors there,” he said. He explained that sending investors abroad strengthens the industry’s global integration and boosts exports, citing Eastern Europe as a successful example.

“MENA is a crucial alternative market for us,” Çelik concluded. “Its geographical proximity and our relatively low market share make it the most promising region for diversification. We are focusing our efforts there to expand our reach.”

Türkiye’s automotive market, which closed 2025 with a record of around 1.4 million vehicle sales, began 2026 at a brisk pace.

In January, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles rose 9.77 percent from a year earlier to 75,362 units, according to the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD).

Passenger car sales increased 9.14 percent to 61,055 units, while the light commercial segment rose 12.56 percent to 14,307 units.