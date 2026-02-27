Turkish auto industry targets MENA for market diversification

Turkish auto industry targets MENA for market diversification

BURSA
Turkish auto industry targets MENA for market diversification

The Turkish automotive sector has set its sights on the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) as new growth markets, according to Baran Çelik, chairman of the Automotive Industry Exporters’ Association.

While the industry continues to maintain a strong presence in Europe, Çelik emphasized that diversification is essential to reduce risks tied to heavy reliance on the continent.

He noted that the sector achieved a record $41.5 billion in exports in 2025. “Automotive is a dynamic industry undergoing a major transformation,” Çelik said, adding that expectations for 2026 remain positive.

Çelik highlighted Europe’s dominant role in exports, with nine of the top ten destinations located there. “The European Union accounts for 72 percent of our total automotive exports. Including non-EU countries in Europe, this share rises to 84 percent,” he explained. He stressed that proximity, established sales networks and ease of access make Europe the industry’s strongest market.

However, he also warned of the risks of overdependence. “If Europe coughs or sneezes, we catch a cold,” Çelik remarked. He underlined the need to safeguard the sector’s strength in Europe while simultaneously building new markets. “North America carries significant potential for us. Latin America is also important, and we are actively engaging there through trade fairs, delegations and buyer missions,” he said.

Turning to North Africa, Çelik pointed out its growing importance. “The process started with Morocco, and now the region is becoming a key automotive hub. We are exporting not only parts but also investors there,” he said. He explained that sending investors abroad strengthens the industry’s global integration and boosts exports, citing Eastern Europe as a successful example.

“MENA is a crucial alternative market for us,” Çelik concluded. “Its geographical proximity and our relatively low market share make it the most promising region for diversification. We are focusing our efforts there to expand our reach.”

Türkiye’s automotive market, which closed 2025 with a record of around 1.4 million vehicle sales, began 2026 at a brisk pace.

In January, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles rose 9.77 percent from a year earlier to 75,362 units, according to the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD).

Passenger car sales increased 9.14 percent to 61,055 units, while the light commercial segment rose 12.56 percent to 14,307 units.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iran attacks rock Dubais Palm, Burj Al Arab, airport

Iran attacks rock Dubai's Palm, Burj Al Arab, airport
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran attacks rock Dubai's Palm, Burj Al Arab, airport

    Iran attacks rock Dubai's Palm, Burj Al Arab, airport

  2. US, Israel defend strikes at UN as Iran alleges 'war crime'

    US, Israel defend strikes at UN as Iran alleges 'war crime'

  3. Israel closes all crossings in Palestinian territories following strikes on Iran

    Israel closes all crossings in Palestinian territories following strikes on Iran

  4. More than 200 people killed in Iran: State media

    More than 200 people killed in Iran: State media

  5. Airspace closed, flights cancelled as US-Iran conflict flares

    Airspace closed, flights cancelled as US-Iran conflict flares
Recommended
Oil markets brace for volatility after US, Israel launch strikes on Iran

Oil markets brace for volatility after US, Israel launch strikes on Iran
EU will provisionally apply contested South America trade deal

EU will provisionally apply contested South America trade deal
Türkiye ranked second in Europe for wind power installations in 2025

Türkiye ranked second in Europe for wind power installations in 2025
Türkiyes unemployment rate rises to 8.1 percent in January

Türkiye's unemployment rate rises to 8.1 percent in January
Türkiye stands out as global steel output falls in January

Türkiye stands out as global steel output falls in January
Economists forecast fourth-quarter growth at 3.6 percent

Economists forecast fourth-quarter growth at 3.6 percent
WORLD Iran attacks rock Dubais Palm, Burj Al Arab, airport

Iran attacks rock Dubai's Palm, Burj Al Arab, airport

Explosions rocked Dubai's Palm Jumeirah man-made island and drone debris caused a fire at the Burj Al Arab ultra-luxury hotel as waves of Iranian missiles targeted the UAE on Saturday, authorities said.

ECONOMY Oil markets brace for volatility after US, Israel launch strikes on Iran

Oil markets brace for volatility after US, Israel launch strikes on Iran

The U.S. strikes against Iran could severely disrupt the global supply of crude oil and send prices soaring to levels not seen in years.
SPORTS Galatasaray faces Liverpool in Champions League last 16

Galatasaray faces Liverpool in Champions League last 16

Galatasaray will face Liverpool in the Champions League round of 16, with the Turkish champions hosting the first leg in Istanbul before traveling to Anfield for the return.
﻿