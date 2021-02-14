Turkish auto industry produces over 106,000 vehicles in January

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Automakers in Turkey produced 106,176 vehicles - including automobiles and commercial vehicles - this January, according to a sectoral report on Feb. 14.

Turkey's auto production fell 3 percent on a yearly basis, said the Automotive Manufacturers Association.

Some 73 percent of the manufactured vehicles were exported, marking a 14 percent annual decline to 77,569 units last month.

The country's earnings from automotive exports totaled $2.3 billion in January, down 6 percent from a year ago.

The association also said Turkey's overall auto sales market grew 61 percent year-on-year to 45,230 vehicles in the month.

Top international automakers - including Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes, Renault, and Toyota - have factories in Turkey, one of the world's top auto sale markets.