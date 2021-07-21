Turkish authorities tighten measures against new influx of migrants

  • July 21 2021 07:00:00

Turkish authorities tighten measures against new influx of migrants

ANKARA
Turkish authorities tighten measures against new influx of migrants

Concerns over a potential new influx of irregular migrants have grown in recent weeks as new videos posted on social media showed a stream of Afghans entering Turkey through its eastern border with Iran.

Warning the local authorities in the border provinces against a new wave of migration, the Interior Ministry also decided to implement a series of new measures against the illegal crossings.

In addition to 500 security guards, 35 special operation teams consisting of 750 police officers were assigned to the eastern province of Van to tighten the security measures behind the borderline, preventing illegal crossings.
While aerial reconnaissance and surveillance activities are carried out in the region with unmanned aerial vehicles, Turkish Coast Guards teams will also be deployed on the shore of Lake Van, where hundreds of irregular immigrants drowned before.

“Despite all that is going on in the region around us, Turkey manages the migration and does what befits our ancestors, our neighborhood and our noble nation. We will not allow sedition and enmity,” Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said.
Nearly 1,000 Afghan irregular migrants reportedly entered Turkey illegally every day in the last two months as violence between the Afghan government and the Taliban has surged before the U.S. and NATO forces withdraw.

The majority of those who reach Turkey and cross the border after a one-month journey on foot are men between the ages of 16 and 25.

Meanwhile, Turkish security forces have detained nearly 1,500 irregular migrants in the last week, most of them Afghans, near the southeastern border with Iran, according to officials.

With over 500,000 population, Afghans are believed to be the second-largest community of refugees and migrants in Turkey, after Syrians.

WORLD France probes use of NSO spyware; Macron a possible target

France probes use of NSO spyware; Macron a possible target
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turks celebrate Eid holidays, flock to resort towns

    Turks celebrate Eid holidays, flock to resort towns

  2. Turkey to hold talks with Taliban: Erdoğan

    Turkey to hold talks with Taliban: Erdoğan

  3. Initial body assembly of Turkey’s homegrown car completed

    Initial body assembly of Turkey’s homegrown car completed

  4. Health minister warns of rising virus cases amid Eid

    Health minister warns of rising virus cases amid Eid

  5. Turkey condemns Macron’s meeting with members of YPG-affiliated group

    Turkey condemns Macron’s meeting with members of YPG-affiliated group
Recommended
EU disconnects from truth on Cyprus issue: Ankara

EU disconnects from truth on Cyprus issue: Ankara
Turkey strongly condemns terror attack in Baghdad

Turkey 'strongly condemns' terror attack in Baghdad
Syrian women produce toys in Şanlıurfa

Syrian women produce toys in Şanlıurfa
Scores of visitors throng Turkey’s resort towns

Scores of visitors throng Turkey’s resort towns
Health minister warns of rising virus cases amid Eid

Health minister warns of rising virus cases amid Eid
Turkey condemns Macron’s meeting with members of YPG-affiliated group

Turkey condemns Macron’s meeting with members of YPG-affiliated group

WORLD France probes use of NSO spyware; Macron a possible target

France probes use of NSO spyware; Macron a possible target

The cellphones of French President Emmanuel Macron and 15 members of the French government may have been among potential targets in 2019 of surveillance by spyware made by the Israel-based NSO Group, according to a newspaper report July 20.

ECONOMY Turkish defense firm releases images of unmanned combat aircraft

Turkish defense firm releases images of unmanned combat aircraft

A Turkish defense firm on July 20 released images of its conceptual design for an unmanned combat aircraft system.

SPORTS Turkish women dream of volleyball medal in Tokyo

Turkish women dream of volleyball medal in Tokyo

Turkish National Women’s Volleyball Team players dream of taking the podium at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games that start on July 23.