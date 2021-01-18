Turkish authorities conducted some 38 mln COVID-19 inspections in 10 months

  • January 18 2021 07:00:00

ANKARA
Turkish authorities conducted nearly 38 million COVID-19-related inspections across the country between March 15 and Dec. 31, 2020, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Jan. 17.

According to data obtained by officials of the Interior Ministry, inspections started just after the first coronavirus case was reported in Turkey on March 11, 2020.

“Since then, the checks are ongoing on the orders of province and district governors,” the officials said.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 cases in the country, the Interior Ministry has sent around 205 notices to local governors, informing them about the latest decisions taken in line with the coronavirus measures.

In nearly 10 months, 37,114,759 official inspections were conducted, out of which only some 415,000 were carried out on receiving notifications. The rest of the inspections were conducted as part of routine checks by local security units.

Some 30 million inspections were directly conducted on citizens, while the rest were carried out to monitor workplaces.

In this period, nearly 1.8 million people were fined and 13,400 businesses were closed, as well as criminal complaints were filed against some 64,000 people and some 27,000 workplaces.

