Turkish army chief holds phone talk with US general

ANKARA

Turkey’s army chief Yaşar Güler on Feb. 28 held a phone conversation with his U.S. counterpart Gen. Mark Milley, the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) said.

The two discussed recent developments, the TSK said in a tweet, without giving further details.

This came a day after at least 33 Turkish soldiers were killed and dozens of others injured in an airstrike by Assad regime forces in the Idlib, Syria de-escalation zone, just across Turkey’s southern border.

The Turkish soldiers are working to protect local civilians under a September 2018 deal with Russia under which acts of aggression are prohibited in the region.