Turkish-Armenian normalization process on the right path: Pashinyan

Serkan Demirtaş – YEREVAN
A normalization process between Armenia and Türkiye is proceeding on the right path, with the establishment of diplomatic ties and the opening of sealed borders only a matter of time, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said, underlining the importance of the continued will to reach regional peace and stability.

Pashinyan shared his views and assessments of the ongoing peace efforts in the South Caucasus following the historic signing of a declaration with Azerbaijan President İlham Aliyev in Washington on Aug. 8, under the mediation of U.S. President Donald Trump, at a conference titled “Building Peace and Multilateral Cooperation,” held at the Orbeli Center in Yerevan on Nov. 4.

The conference gathered experts, academics and journalists from regional countries, including Azerbaijan, in a sign of continued engagement between the two countries.

“Three years ago, we had challenges but now we can say we have successes. The success story begins in 2024 when Azerbaijan and Armenia started talks for the delimitation of borders. The biggest success story is the signing of Aug. 8 agreement,” Pashinyan stressed.

The conflict between the two countries had started even before their independence, and therefore both Azerbaijanis and Armenians do not know what peace means as it is an unfamiliar concept for them, Pashinyan recalled, stressing the need for political leadership to overcome social and psychological challenges.

“Peace has now been established but it needs daily care of a newborn baby. You know what happens if this daily care is not given. Armenia maintains the will to look after this baby,” he said, recalling that this rare progress in the history of these two countries was a joint product and requires particular care.

“This is an organic peace. Peace was created in the region and not imported. It is a result of joint efforts of Armenia and Azerbaijan and it needs daily care. We shall continue like this,” he added.

 Institutionalized ties with Türkiye

On a question on the normalization process between Türkiye and Armenia, Pashinyan recalled that his country has institutionalized relations with only Iran and Georgia but now it also has with Türkiye and Azerbaijan.


“It’s an important fact,” Armenian premier said, stressing that talks between the two countries do continue.


“On Armenia- Türkiye ties, I can say, they are on the right path. We have to continue like that. As I said earlier, establishing diplomatic ties, opening borders are just matter of time. The issue is the speed,” Pashinyan underlined.

Recalling that he has frequent engagements with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and he visited Türkiye twice, Pashinyan informed that he invited Erdoğan to the European Political Community summit to be held in Yerevan in May 2026.

 Border can be opened for cargo trucks

Pashinyan has also reflected his views over connectivity projects, particularly the TRIPP — Trump Road for International Peace and Prosperity — that connects Azerbaijan to its autonomous region, Nakhchivan.

Armenia and the U.S. are intensely conducting bilateral works for realizing the TRIPP which will serve the interests of all regional countries and beyond, Pashinyan offered the use of the Alican-Margara crossing for only cargo trucks that operate between Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

Ankara and Yerevan had signed an agreement for opening the border for the passage of third country nationals and diplomatic passport holders, but it did not become operational.

Pashinyan underlined the importance of regional communication projects for maintaining peace and prosperity for the entire region.

