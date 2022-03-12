Turkish, Armenian FMs meet in Antalya amid normalization efforts

Turkish, Armenian FMs meet in Antalya amid normalization efforts

Turkish, Armenian FMs meet in Antalya amid normalization efforts

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met for talks in Turkey on March 12 as part of the neighbors' efforts to normalize relations. The two met on the sidelines of Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Mirzoyan said he welcomed Turkey’s invitation to the forum “as a positive signal” for improved relations between the two countries that have had decades of bitterness and have no diplomatic ties.

“I can say that it was a very productive and constructive meeting," Çavuşoğlu said.

Turkey, a close ally of Azerbaijan, shut down its border with Armenia in 1993 in a show of solidarity with Baku, which was locked in a conflict with Armenia over the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region.

In 2020, Turkey strongly backed Azerbaijan in the six-week conflict with Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh, which ended with a Russia-brokered peace deal that saw Azerbaijan gain control of a significant part of the region.

The two countries have appointed special representatives who have so far held two rounds of talks in Moscow and Vienna to improve ties.

It is their second attempt at reconciliation. Turkey and Armenia reached an agreement in 2009 to establish formal relations and to open their border, but the agreement was never ratified because of strong opposition from Azerbaijan.

This time around, however, Azerbaijan has given the nod for the reconciliation efforts. Çavuşoğlu has said that Ankara would “coordinate” the normalization process with Azerbaijan.

He told reporters in Antalya: “Azerbaijan is also pleased with the steps that are being taken and the normalization process between Turkey and Armenia."

As a first step toward reconciliation, charter flights between Yerevan and Istanbul resumed earlier this year.

