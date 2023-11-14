Turkish aquaculture exports surpass $1.4 bln in 10 months

ISTANBUL

Türkiye's aquaculture exports have reached more than $1.4 billion in the first 10 months of the year, showing an increase compared to the same period in 2022.

A recent statement from the Aegean Exporters' Associations underscored Türkiye's prowess in aquaculture exports, revealing a total of $1.404 billion for the 10-month period of 2023, with a remarkable 68 percent coming from the Aegean region.

Diving into the specifics of aquaculture product exports, sea bass emerged as the frontrunner with an impressive $435 million, followed by sea bream at $353 million, salmon at $315 million and trout at $96 million.

The report highlighted that 73 percent of sea bass and 78 percent of sea bream were exported fresh, while 74 percent of salmon exports were frozen.

U.K. ranked first in fresh sea bass exports with $29 million. The Russian Federation was by far the leading country for frozen salmon and frozen trout exports with a demand of $158 million.

In a significant development, Sinan Kızıltan, Chairman of the Sector Board of the Turkish Aquaculture and Animal Products Exporters' Associations, has unveiled the industry's remarkable performance and set a 2024 target that will escalate from the current year-end projection of $1.7 billion to an ambitious $2 billion.

Kızıltan underlined Türkiye's global dominance in aquaculture, citing exports to over 100 countries and positioning Türkiye as the leading supplier to the European market.

"The Turkish aquaculture sector has achieved an extraordinary 30-fold increase in exports in 23 years, starting from around $50 million in 2000,” he stated

“We are on track to reach $1.7 billion by the end of 2023, with an even more ambitious target of $2 billion in 2024. Our relentless efforts, including the use of air cargo options, are strengthening our foothold in distant markets, with a particular focus on the U.S.,” Kızıltan added.