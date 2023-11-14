Turkish aquaculture exports surpass $1.4 bln in 10 months

Turkish aquaculture exports surpass $1.4 bln in 10 months

ISTANBUL
Turkish aquaculture exports surpass $1.4 bln in 10 months

Türkiye's aquaculture exports have reached more than $1.4 billion in the first 10 months of the year, showing an increase compared to the same period in 2022.

A recent statement from the Aegean Exporters' Associations underscored Türkiye's prowess in aquaculture exports, revealing a total of $1.404 billion for the 10-month period of 2023, with a remarkable 68 percent coming from the Aegean region.

Diving into the specifics of aquaculture product exports, sea bass emerged as the frontrunner with an impressive $435 million, followed by sea bream at $353 million, salmon at $315 million and trout at $96 million.

The report highlighted that 73 percent of sea bass and 78 percent of sea bream were exported fresh, while 74 percent of salmon exports were frozen.

U.K. ranked first in fresh sea bass exports with $29 million. The Russian Federation was by far the leading country for frozen salmon and frozen trout exports with a demand of $158 million.

In a significant development, Sinan Kızıltan, Chairman of the Sector Board of the Turkish Aquaculture and Animal Products Exporters' Associations, has unveiled the industry's remarkable performance and set a 2024 target that will escalate from the current year-end projection of $1.7 billion to an ambitious $2 billion.

Kızıltan underlined Türkiye's global dominance in aquaculture, citing exports to over 100 countries and positioning Türkiye as the leading supplier to the European market.

"The Turkish aquaculture sector has achieved an extraordinary 30-fold increase in exports in 23 years, starting from around $50 million in 2000,” he stated

“We are on track to reach $1.7 billion by the end of 2023, with an even more ambitious target of $2 billion in 2024. Our relentless efforts, including the use of air cargo options, are strengthening our foothold in distant markets, with a particular focus on the U.S.,” Kızıltan added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Baby at center of legal battle dies

Baby at center of legal battle dies
LATEST NEWS

  1. Baby at center of legal battle dies

    Baby at center of legal battle dies

  2. Titanic menu sells for £84,000 at UK auction

    Titanic menu sells for £84,000 at UK auction

  3. 1,600-year-old seeds found in ancient kitchen

    1,600-year-old seeds found in ancient kitchen

  4. Saving Brazil's golden monkey, one green corridor at a time

    Saving Brazil's golden monkey, one green corridor at a time

  5. Japanese vice minister resigns over tax scandal

    Japanese vice minister resigns over tax scandal
Recommended
Number of people leaving Istanbul on rise

Number of people leaving Istanbul on rise
Physically disabled swimmer Melisa won 60 medals

Physically disabled swimmer Melisa won 60 medals
Historic Hasankeyf region hosts water sports final

Historic Hasankeyf region hosts water sports final
Lawyer files petition against judge over wrongful decision claims

Lawyer files petition against judge over wrongful decision claims
Report unveils negligence in collapsed building in Feb 6 disaster

Report unveils negligence in collapsed building in Feb 6 disaster
Istanbul court frees six in İstiklal bombing trial

Istanbul court frees six in İstiklal bombing trial
WORLD US strikes Iran-linked sites in eastern Syria

US strikes Iran-linked sites in eastern Syria

The United States carried out strikes against two Iran-linked sites in Syria on Sunday in response to attacks on American forces, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said.
ECONOMY Japanese vice minister resigns over tax scandal

Japanese vice minister resigns over tax scandal

A Japanese vice finance minister stepped down yesterday, amid criticism from Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Cabinet, after admitting his company's repeated failures to pay taxes, a further setback to Kishida's unpopular government.
SPORTS VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR was supposed to help cut out egregious and costly refereeing mistakes but the technology has come under heavy fire from Premier League managers who have lost faith in the system.