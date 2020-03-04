Turkish-American police chief subjected to threats

  • March 04 2020 09:48:00

Turkish-American police chief subjected to threats

ISTANBUL
Turkish-American police chief subjected to threats

The United States’ first-ever Turkish police chief became the victim of a campaign of racist threats sent to him via text messages, according to U.S. media.

İbrahim “Mike” Baycora, a Muslim, was appointed as the 17th police chief of the city of Paterson, New Jersey in February.

The historic ceremony saw him swear on the Quran instead of the Bible, with representatives from the Turkish community in New York and New Jersey in attendance, as well as an imam.

Yet it did not take long for Baycora to find himself at the receiving end of threats due to his race and religion.

Stefan Keco, 28, was charged on Feb. 28 for sending “threatening text messages to Chief Baycora with the purpose to intimidate him because of the chief’s religion, race and national origin,” Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes said in a statement.

Local Mayor Andre Sayegh defended Baycora valiantly in response to the incident: “The message should be sent loud and clear: You can’t mess with our police chief. Especially if you’re messing with him because of his faith.”

Ibrahim Mike Baycora,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Main opposition leader wants Erdoğan to ask Putin four questions

    Main opposition leader wants Erdoğan to ask Putin four questions

  2. Turkish-American police chief subjected to threats

    Turkish-American police chief subjected to threats

  3. EU’s top diplomat suggests working hand in hand with Turkey to address problems

    EU’s top diplomat suggests working hand in hand with Turkey to address problems

  4. EU should support Turkey if it wants solution to refugee issue: Erdoğan

    EU should support Turkey if it wants solution to refugee issue: Erdoğan

  5. Idlib is still a Turkish- Russian problem

    Idlib is still a Turkish- Russian problem
Recommended
Turkey says Greek forces kill migrant

Turkey says Greek forces kill migrant
US Sen Graham voices gratitude for Turkeys efforts in Syria

US Sen Graham voices gratitude for Turkey's efforts in Syria

Tripoli said to be set for offensive on warlord Haftar

Tripoli said to be set for offensive on warlord Haftar

Amnesty says Iran killed two dozen children in November crackdown

Amnesty says Iran killed two dozen children in November crackdown
WHO warns of global shortage of medical equipment to fight coronavirus

WHO warns of global shortage of medical equipment to fight coronavirus
Hamas rejects US invitation to secret meeting: Haniyeh

Hamas rejects US invitation to secret meeting: Haniyeh

WORLD Turkey says Greek forces kill migrant

Turkey says Greek forces kill migrant

Turkish officials said Greek forces had killed a migrant and wounded five others on March 4 as they tried to cross the border between the two countries, a claim rejected by Greece as "utterly fake news".
ECONOMY Visitors desert Istanbul’s historical Grand Bazar due to virus outbreak

Visitors desert Istanbul’s historical Grand Bazar due to virus outbreak

The historical Grand Bazaar, one of the oldest surviving shopping centers in the world, has been largely deserted for the last 10 days due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, shopkeepers have complained.
SPORTS Trabzonspor beat Fenerbahçe 2-1 in Turkish Cup semis

Trabzonspor beat Fenerbahçe 2-1 in Turkish Cup semis

Trabzonspor beat Fenerbahçe 2-1 on March 3 in the first leg game of the Ziraat Turkish Cup semifinals to gain a slight advantage at home.