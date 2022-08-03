Turkish, American officials discuss ties, counterterrorism and Ukraine

  • August 03 2022 12:34:00

Turkish, American officials discuss ties, counterterrorism and Ukraine

ANKARA
Turkish, American officials discuss ties, counterterrorism and Ukraine

İbrahim Kalın, the presidential spokesman and chief foreign policy advisor, met with Jason Crow, a member of the House of Representatives to discuss the bilateral relations, regional developments and joint counterterrorism efforts.

Jason Crow paid a visit to the Turkish capital on Aug. 2 to hold talks with Kalın at the presidential compound. U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye Jeff Flake attended the meeting as well. Kalın and Crow discussed bilateral economic and political relations, cooperation in the field of the defense industry and other top issues of the common agenda.

According to the Turkish media, Kalın underlined the importance of the ties between Türkiye and the U.S., stressing that this relationship can further be improved if the restrictions on economic and defense industry cooperation are lifted. He expressed Ankara’s satisfaction over the U.S. administration support for Türkiye’s request to purchase 40 new F-16 warplanes and 79 modernization kits for its existing fleets, asking a similar approach from the Congress as well.

Although the administration greenlights the sale of these warplanes, the Congress should approve the contract. A recent amendment on an annual defense bill obliges the administration to prove to Congress that this sale to Türkiye is in the U.S. interest and that these planes won’t be used against Greece.

The two men also elaborated on the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, particularly the recently brokered grain deal that will pave the way for both warring states to export their food products to the world market to avoid a major food crisis.

Crow described the deal as an important step to resolve the global food crisis, drawing attention to the crucial role of Türkiye in this process.

Kalın, for his part, emphasized that this deal between the two sides can help them to establish an environment of confidence for the resumption of peace talks. Türkiye continues its efforts to this end, he added.

On the Aegean and eastern Mediterranean, Türkiye will continue to prioritize peace and stability in the region but without making concessions from its national interests and legitimate rights, Kalın said. He also mentioned the ongoing normalization process with Armenia and demanded the support of the international community to this joint effort by Ankara and Yerevan.

The presidential advisor also stressed that Türkiye’s fight against all sorts of terror will continue without making any distinction between PKK/YPG/PYD and the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) which threaten the territorial integrity of Syria and the national security of Türkiye.

american, officials, Diplomacy,

TÜRKIYE Toppers visit Demirören Media High School

Toppers visit Demirören Media High School
MOST POPULAR

  1. Sanctions have huge toll on Russian economy: Report

    Sanctions have huge toll on Russian economy: Report

  2. BP second-quarter profit triples to $9.3 billion

    BP second-quarter profit triples to $9.3 billion

  3. Inspection done, first grain ship bound for Lebanon

    Inspection done, first grain ship bound for Lebanon

  4. Europe – a “boiled frog”?

    Europe – a “boiled frog”?

  5. Is it so hard to say it was an ISIL attack?

    Is it so hard to say it was an ISIL attack?
Recommended
Inspection done, first grain ship bound for Lebanon

Inspection done, first grain ship bound for Lebanon
Türkiye expresses concern over political crisis in Iraq

Türkiye expresses concern over political crisis in Iraq
Third parties should remain neutral on Cyprus question: Akar

Third parties should remain neutral on Cyprus question: Akar
New housing project to help reduce rental prices: Erdoğan

New housing project to help reduce rental prices: Erdoğan
Turkish drillship hits headlines in Greek media

Turkish drillship hits headlines in Greek media
Türkiye, US to hold talks on F-16s sale mid-August

Türkiye, US to hold talks on F-16s sale mid-August
WORLD Airbnb reports soaring revenue as travel rebounds

Airbnb reports soaring revenue as travel rebounds

Airbnb said on Aug. 2 revenue in the recently ended quarter topped $2 billion as people shook off pandemic worries and took part in a banner travel season.
ECONOMY Sanctions have huge toll on Russian economy: Report

Sanctions have huge toll on Russian economy: Report

The Russian economy has been deeply damaged by sanctions and the exit of international business since the country invaded Ukraine, according to a new report by Yale University business experts and economists.
SPORTS Unvaccinated Djokovic still hopes to play at US Open

Unvaccinated Djokovic still hopes to play at US Open

Novak Djokovic is holding out hope that he’ll be able to compete at the U.S. Open despite not being vaccinated against the coronavirus.