Turkish airstrikes neutralize 4 PKK terrorists in N Iraq

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish forces neutralized at least four PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry said on June 19.

Three of the terrorists were neutralized as part of the ongoing Operation Pençe-Yıldırım, and another one separately in Zap region, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the word “neutralize” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The PKK terror group often hides out in northern Iraq, just across Turkey's southern border, to plot terror attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.