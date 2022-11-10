Turkish airports served 155.9 mln passengers in 10 months

ANKARA

The air traffic at Turkish airports in the 10-month period increased by 30.6 percent compared to last year, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoğlu has said.

“We hosted 66.2 million passengers on domestic flights and 89.3 million passengers on international flights at our airports,” Karaismailoğlu said in a written statement yesterday.

“Together with direct transit passengers, we served a total of 155.9 million passengers,” he added.

Karaismailoğlu noted that in the last 20 years, major investments were made in the aviation sector, as in every mode of transportation, adding that with the steps taken, Türkiye has come to the fore in the aviation sector.

“In October this year, the number of planes landing and taking off at our passenger and environmentally friendly airports reached 70,036 in domestic lines and 70,021 in international lines,” he said. “With the overpasses, a total of 177,531 aircraft traffic occurred. Thus, including overpasses, 96 percent of the total aircraft traffic in October 2019 was reached.”

Sharing the figures on passenger traffic, Karaismailoğlu stated that last month, domestic passenger traffic was 6.8 million and international passenger traffic was 10.99 million at the airports across the country.

The minister announced that the number of passengers served, including transit passengers, increased by 14.1 percent and exceeded 17.8 million.

Regarding the passenger traffic data for Istanbul Airport, Karaismailoğlu said, “In October, the aircraft traffic landing and taking off reached a total of 37,687, with 9,547 on domestic lines and 28,140 on international lines.”

He stated that Istanbul Airport served more than 5.9 million passengers in total, 1.3 million on domestic flights and 4.6 million on international flights.