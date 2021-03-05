Turkish airports expect 51% rise in passenger numbers

  • March 05 2021 12:39:00

Turkish airports expect 51% rise in passenger numbers

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish airports expect 51% rise in passenger numbers

Turkey expects to see 123 million air passengers in 2021, jumping 50.7% from last year when the figure fell dramatically due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report from the country’s airport authority.

The largest rise is expected in international flight passengers, leaping 80.6% to 57.8 million in the same period, the State Airports Authority Directorate (DHMI) said in a revised report.

The report projected some 64.9 million passengers would take domestic flights this year, up 30.7% from 2020.

The number of passengers through Turkish airports- including transit passengers- was 81.7 million in 2020, down 61% year-on-year, as COVID-19 led to worldwide travel restrictions, border shutdowns, and an overall drop in consumer
demand.

The figure is foreseen to hit 178.8 million next year and 203.7 million by the republic's centennial year 2023, the report said.

It also expects an annual increase in plane traffic this year, saying that airports would serve 1.4 million planes this year, up from 1 million last year.

Air cargo traffic is also projected to climb to 3.5 million tons versus 2.4 million tons in 2020.


Passenger,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Eleven Turkish soldiers killed in helicopter crash

    Eleven Turkish soldiers killed in helicopter crash

  2. King Road comes to light in Bodrum

    King Road comes to light in Bodrum

  3. Turkey tightening virus inspections amid normalization

    Turkey tightening virus inspections amid normalization

  4. Turkish engineer accuses Elon Musk of slavery in SpaceX rocket project

    Turkish engineer accuses Elon Musk of slavery in SpaceX rocket project

  5. Turkey eyes new record in gold production by 2021

    Turkey eyes new record in gold production by 2021
Recommended
Turkey saves $2.2 bln with Zero Waste project, says minister

Turkey saves $2.2 bln with Zero Waste project, says minister
Gas exploration in Black Sea to cover 10,000 square kilometers

Gas exploration in Black Sea to cover 10,000 square kilometers
Turkey, Bosnia sign military financial cooperation deal

Turkey, Bosnia sign military financial cooperation deal
Turkey eyes new record in gold production by 2021

Turkey eyes new record in gold production by 2021
Central banks should not rule out negative rates: IMF

Central banks should not rule out negative rates: IMF
State-run lenders post $2.1 bln net profit in 2020

State-run lenders post $2.1 bln net profit in 2020
WORLD Pope Francis lands in Iraq on first-ever papal visit

Pope Francis lands in Iraq on first-ever papal visit

Pope Francis starts a historic trip to war-battered Iraq on March 5, defying security fears and the pandemic to comfort one of the world’s oldest and most persecuted Christian communities.
ECONOMY Turkey saves $2.2 bln with Zero Waste project, says minister

Turkey saves $2.2 bln with Zero Waste project, says minister

Turkey has saved around 17 billion Turkish Liras ($2.2 billion) with the Zero Waste Project led by First Lady Emine Erdoğan, Turkish Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum has said.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe struggle to get home draw, Özil injured

Fenerbahçe struggle to get home draw, Özil injured

Fenerbahçe fought hard to get a 1-1 draw against Fraport TAV Antalyaspor in a Turkish Super Lig match on March 4, also the Istanbul club's German star Mesut Özil suffered a foot injury.