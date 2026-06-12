Turkish Airlines wins Europe’s best food, beverage award for 5th time

ISTANBUL

Turkish Airlines has won a European airline industry award for its food and beverage service for the fifth time, according to a statement from the airline.

The Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) presented the airline with its Best in Class in Food and Beverages Execution award at a ceremony in Dublin on June 10.

This year’s APEX Awards were determined based on anonymous and verified passenger feedback along with collaboration with TripIt by Concur, a travel planning app.

Over 1 million flights operated by more than 600 airlines worldwide were rated by passengers evaluating their experiences across five categories: seat comfort, cabin service, food and beverages, in-flight entertainment and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Turkish Airlines CEO Ahmet Olmuştur welcomed the award, attributing the success to the flag carrier’s “passion and craftsmanship the teams demonstrate at every stage,” and thanked guests for their trust and support, as well as airline workers for bringing the experience to life.

APEX Group CEO Joe Leader said Turkish Airlines brought the quality of its in-flight catering, as well as Türkiye’s rich culture and hospitality, to the world, praising the airline’s food and beverage experience.

Turkish Airlines said its in-flight catering program features a rich selection of menus and constantly evolving catering concepts across its international network, which serves destinations in 130 countries.