Turkish Airlines launches AirTag-powered baggage tracking

ISTANBUL

Turkish Airlines (THY) has announced a strategic partnership with Apple to enhance passenger experience through a new baggage tracking system.

The announcement came from Turkish Airlines Board Chairman Ahmet Bolat, who highlighted the system’s potential to improve operational efficiency.

The collaboration aims to eliminate lost luggage concerns for travelers and elevate customer satisfaction to new heights.

“As Turkish Airlines, we are excited to partner with Apple to implement this advanced baggage tracking system. Passengers will now be able to monitor their luggage seamlessly using Apple’s iOS 16 system and nearby tracking technology via AirTag and Find My features,” Bolat said in a social media post.

Through the system, passengers can conveniently locate their baggage and share its real-time status using Apple’s tools. By integrating AirTag technology, Turkish Airlines will provide a smoother and more transparent travel experience, allowing travelers to retrieve misplaced baggage faster and with ease.

Bolat added that the technology securely shares location data and automatically deletes it within seven days unless manually removed earlier.

Turkish Airlines also plans to incorporate this feature into its own mobile app.

In another milestone, Turkish Airlines launched its longest route yet with its first direct flight to Santiago, Chile, marking the 26th destination in the Americas and the 10th country on the continent to feature regular service.

The inaugural flight departed from Istanbul on Dec. 18. Initially operated with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, the route will later include Airbus A350-900 and A350-1000 aircraft to accommodate growing demand.