Turkish Airlines launches AirTag-powered baggage tracking

Turkish Airlines launches AirTag-powered baggage tracking

ISTANBUL
Turkish Airlines launches AirTag-powered baggage tracking

Turkish Airlines (THY) has announced a strategic partnership with Apple to enhance passenger experience through a new baggage tracking system.

The announcement came from Turkish Airlines Board Chairman Ahmet Bolat, who highlighted the system’s potential to improve operational efficiency.

The collaboration aims to eliminate lost luggage concerns for travelers and elevate customer satisfaction to new heights.

“As Turkish Airlines, we are excited to partner with Apple to implement this advanced baggage tracking system. Passengers will now be able to monitor their luggage seamlessly using Apple’s iOS 16 system and nearby tracking technology via AirTag and Find My features,” Bolat said in a social media post.

Through the system, passengers can conveniently locate their baggage and share its real-time status using Apple’s tools. By integrating AirTag technology, Turkish Airlines will provide a smoother and more transparent travel experience, allowing travelers to retrieve misplaced baggage faster and with ease.

Bolat added that the technology securely shares location data and automatically deletes it within seven days unless manually removed earlier.

Turkish Airlines also plans to incorporate this feature into its own mobile app.

In another milestone, Turkish Airlines launched its longest route yet with its first direct flight to Santiago, Chile, marking the 26th destination in the Americas and the 10th country on the continent to feature regular service.

The inaugural flight departed from Istanbul on Dec. 18. Initially operated with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, the route will later include Airbus A350-900 and A350-1000 aircraft to accommodate growing demand.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Sri Lanka navy to aid boat of Rohingya

Sri Lanka navy to aid boat of Rohingya

LATEST NEWS

  1. Sri Lanka navy to aid boat of Rohingya

    Sri Lanka navy to aid boat of Rohingya

  2. CHP leader visits jailed mayor, others in prison

    CHP leader visits jailed mayor, others in prison

  3. Dozens arrested in Mersin customs probe

    Dozens arrested in Mersin customs probe

  4. German health system grapples with potential returns of Syrian doctors

    German health system grapples with potential returns of Syrian doctors

  5. European Investment Bank moves to resume activities in Türkiye

    European Investment Bank moves to resume activities in Türkiye
Recommended
CHP leader visits jailed mayor, others in prison

CHP leader visits jailed mayor, others in prison
Dozens arrested in Mersin customs probe

Dozens arrested in Mersin customs probe
European Investment Bank moves to resume activities in Türkiye

European Investment Bank moves to resume activities in Türkiye
Int’l bodies fail to provide peace, security: Erdoğan

Int’l bodies fail to provide peace, security: Erdoğan
Defense spox rejects US claims of ceasefire with YPG

Defense spox rejects US claims of ceasefire with YPG
319 arrested in illegal gambling operation

319 arrested in illegal gambling operation

FM calls for immediate steps to address Syrias urgent needs

FM calls for immediate steps to address Syria's urgent needs
WORLD Sri Lanka navy to aid boat of Rohingya

Sri Lanka navy to aid boat of Rohingya

Sri Lanka’s navy said on Dec. 19 it was heading to aid a group of around 100 Rohingya refugees from war-torn Myanmar adrift in a fishing trawler off the Indian Ocean island.
ECONOMY Mergers, acquisitions volume doubles in Türkiye in 2024

Mergers, acquisitions volume doubles in Türkiye in 2024

The transaction volume of mergers and acquisitions in Türkiye rose to $5.5 billion from January to November, doubling from last year, according to a recent report by the KPMG Türkiye services firm.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe headed into turbulent times after a home loss in the Europa League against Athletic Bilbao on Dec. 11 night added to the club’s wounds and sparked fan protests.  
﻿