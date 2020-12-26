Turkish Airlines conducts evacuation flight from UK

  December 26 2020

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Turkey’s flag carrier conducted an evacuation flight on Dec. 25 from the U.K. for those stranded as regular flights were halted because of the new strain of the coronavirus.  

A plane initially took off from Istanbul at noon with passengers who complied with coronavirus conditions and wanted to go to London.

Upon arrival, information on passengers going to Istanbul was recorded as part of COVID-19 measures and the Turkish Airlines plane returned to the Turkish metropolis.

Passengers were taken to a COVID-19 PCR test area in Istanbul.

