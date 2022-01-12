Turkish Airlines carried 45 million passengers last year

ISTANBUL
Turkish Airlines (THY) has said it carried a total of 44.8 million passengers last year, with some 326,000 landings and a load factor of 67.9 percent.

In 2019, the carrier served 74.3 million people. THY does not provide comparable data for 2020 as global airline traffic came to a near halt because of the COVID-19 pandemic that year.

In 2021, Turkish Airlines carried 20.14 million domestic passengers and the load factor for domestic flights was at 78.4 percent, showed a filing the company sent to Borsa Istanbul.

The number of passengers on international routes stood at 24.64 million people and the load factor was 66.2 percent.
As of end December 2021, the carrier operated a fleet of 370 airplanes, up from 350 jets in the fleet in 2019.

In December 2021, the carrier served a total of 4.3 million passengers. The domestic traveler tally stood at 1.7 million people, while 2.6 million international passengers used THY in the month.

In December last year, Turkish Airlines, which flies to more countries than any other airline, earned top honors during the 2021 APEX/IFSA Expo in Los Angeles, the U.S.

Turkish Airlines chair of the board and the Executive Committee, İlker Aycı was also honored with the CEO Lifetime Achievement Award, the first time such an achievement was awarded to a European aviation leader in the history of the awards.

The carrier is preparing to begin flights using a special fuel which reduces emissions by 87 percent.

Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) will be used during weekly Istanbul-Stockholm flights, Aycı said in an earlier comment.

