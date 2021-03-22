Turkish, Afghan foreign ministers hold phone call

  • March 22 2021 09:00:21

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey’s foreign minister spoke by phone with his Afghan counterpart on March 21.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Mohammad Hanif Atmar discussed the Afghan peace process, according to Turkish diplomatic sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

In another phone call on March 13, the two ministers spoke about a meeting on the peace process set to be held in Istanbul in April.

Çavuşoğlu also congratulated Atmar on the occasion of Nowruz.

Afghanistan on Sunday celebrated Nowruz, a holiday marking the arrival of spring and the first day of the new solar Hijri calendar year of 1400, with thousands attending celebrations centered in the northern city of Mazar Sharif.

WORLD In Kabul, Pentagon chief speaks of responsible end to war

In Kabul, Pentagon chief speaks of 'responsible end' to war

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, on his first visit to Afghanistan as Pentagon chief, said on March 21 that the Biden administration wants to see “a responsible end” to America’s longest war, but the level of violence must decrease for “fruitful" diplomacy to have a chance.
ECONOMY Turkeys unemployment rate down to 13.2 pct in 2020

Turkey's unemployment rate down to 13.2 pct in 2020

Turkey's unemployment rate dropped by 0.5 percentage points to 13.2 percent in 2020, the country's statistical authority said on March 22.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe draw in Istanbul derby

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe draw in Istanbul derby

Beşiktaş was held to a 1-1 draw at home by city rival Fenerbahçe with a late equalizer on March 21 but managed to stay atop the Turkish Süper Lig standings.