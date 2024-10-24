Terror attack on Turkish aerospace facility kills 5

ANKARA

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Oct. 23 an attack on the premises of the Turkish aerospace and defense company TUSAŞ left five dead and 19 injured.

“Two terrorists were neutralized in the terrorist attack against TUSAŞ Kahramankazan facilities. Unfortunately, we have five martyrs and 19 wounded in the attack.” Yerlikaya wrote in his post on X.

“The identity of the male terrorist 'neutralized' in terrorist attack has been revealed. The traitor was identified as Ali Örek, code-named 'Rojger', a member of the PKK terrorist organization. The identification of the other female terrorist continues," the minister said on Oct. 24.

The identities of those who were martyred in the terrorist attack have been announced. Cengiz Coşkun, a quality control officer at the company, mechanical engineer Zahide Güçlü, TUSAŞ employee Hasan Hüseyin Canbaz, security guard Atakan Şahin Erdoğan and taxi driver Murat Arslan were martyred in the attack.

"Air strikes were conducted against terrorist targets in northern Iraq and Syria and 32 targets were successfully 'neutralized'. Our air operations continue decisively," the Defense Ministry announced on the night of Oct. 23.

In his last statement, Yerlikaya said that seven of the wounded were members of the security forces and wished the wounded well for their recovery.

“Most of our wounded are in good condition,” Deputy President Cevdet Yılmaz said in his latest statement.

Stating that the attack targeted Türkiye's achievements in the defense industry, Yılmaz said, “However, it should be known that these attacks will not deter the heroic employees of our defense industry or even a single citizen working for the ideal of a fully independent Türkiye in every field.”

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç stated that a judicial investigation has been launched by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office into the attack and that a deputy chief public prosecutor and eight public prosecutors have been assigned.

“As always, our strong and determined fight against terrorism and terrorist organizations will continue,” he added.

The attack came after Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader said PKK's imprisoned head Abdullah Öcalan could attend a parliamentary event to "declare the end of terrorism."

Local media broadcast footage showing clouds of smoke and a large fire raging at the site in Kahramankazan, a small town some 40 kilometres (25 miles) north of the province.

According to TUSAŞ's website, the state-run company, which is also a major arms producer, employs 15,500 people and has a vast production site covering an area of five million square metres.