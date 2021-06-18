Turkish Aerospace building huge subsonic wind tunnel

ANKARA

Turkey's state-run aviation company, Turkish Aerospace (TAI), is building Europe's second-largest subsonic wind tunnel for testing the country's fighter jets.

"The wind tunnel is intended to be used in the development of indigenous, rotary-wing and fixed-wing aircraft, especially the Turkish Fighter," a press release read on June 18.

The tunnel, including three different sections - large, small and open -, will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology measurement and sensing devices for advanced testing.

"With the integrated moving ground belt system, landing and take-off tests for aircraft will be carried out only in this tunnel in Turkey," it noted.

Temel Kotil, the company's CEO, said: "Our facility will be the only facility in Turkey in this field with the capability to allow aeroacoustic testing."



