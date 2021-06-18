Turkish Aerospace building huge subsonic wind tunnel

  • June 18 2021 12:07:50

Turkish Aerospace building huge subsonic wind tunnel

ANKARA
Turkish Aerospace building huge subsonic wind tunnel

Turkey's state-run aviation company, Turkish Aerospace (TAI), is building Europe's second-largest subsonic wind tunnel for testing the country's fighter jets.

"The wind tunnel is intended to be used in the development of indigenous, rotary-wing and fixed-wing aircraft, especially the Turkish Fighter," a press release read on June 18. 

The tunnel, including three different sections - large, small and open -, will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology measurement and sensing devices for advanced testing.

"With the integrated moving ground belt system, landing and take-off tests for aircraft will be carried out only in this tunnel in Turkey," it noted.

Temel Kotil, the company's CEO, said: "Our facility will be the only facility in Turkey in this field with the capability to allow aeroacoustic testing."

ECONOMY Turkey will never deviate from inflation target: Minister

Turkey will never deviate from inflation target: Minister
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey and Russia have different interests in the South Caucasus: Op-ed

    Turkey and Russia have different interests in the South Caucasus: Op-ed

  2. 2,800-year-old Urartian castle discovered in eastern Turkey

    2,800-year-old Urartian castle discovered in eastern Turkey

  3. Turkey to play 'lead role' in security of Kabul airport: White House

    Turkey to play 'lead role' in security of Kabul airport: White House

  4. Vaccine eligibility age further lowered in Turkey

    Vaccine eligibility age further lowered in Turkey

  5. Istanbul hopes to complete COVID vaccinations in July

    Istanbul hopes to complete COVID vaccinations in July
Recommended
Turkey will never deviate from inflation target: Minister

Turkey will never deviate from inflation target: Minister
Turkey’s short-term external debt stock at $144.7 bln

Turkey’s short-term external debt stock at $144.7 bln
Turkeys Central Bank keeps interest rates steady

Turkey's Central Bank keeps interest rates steady
SOCAR signals potential cooperation with Turkish Petroleum in Black Sea

SOCAR signals potential cooperation with Turkish Petroleum in Black Sea
Turkish firms reduced exposure to foreign exchange risks: Fitch

Turkish firms reduced exposure to foreign exchange risks: Fitch
TAİK appreciates results of Erdoğan-Biden meeting

TAİK appreciates results of Erdoğan-Biden meeting
WORLD France ditches masks but virus cases surge in Africa

France ditches masks but virus cases surge in Africa

Highly contagious coronavirus variants are fuelling a surge in infections in Africa, the World Health Organization warned on June 17, while in Europe more governments eased their pandemic restrictions.
ECONOMY Turkey will never deviate from inflation target: Minister

Turkey will never deviate from inflation target: Minister

Turkey will never deviate from its inflation target for the sake of short-term gains, the country's finance minister said on June 18. 
SPORTS Turkey stunned by Wales 2-0 in EURO 2020

Turkey stunned by Wales 2-0 in EURO 2020

Turkey on June 16 suffered a 2-0 loss to Wales in the UEFA EURO 2020 Group A game two, risking their last 16 chances.