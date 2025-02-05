Turkish actress faces inquiry over alleged terror propaganda

ISTANBUL
The chief public prosecutor's office in Istanbul has opened an inquiry into a Turkish actress on charges of making propaganda for a terrorist organization due to her role in a TV series in France in 2016.

The actress Melisa Sözen, portraying a character wearing a so-called uniform of the terrorist organization YPG in the French TV series “Le Bureau des Legends,” prompted the investigation. YPG is considered the Syrian branch of the PKK terror group and is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye.

Sözen returned to the country from overseas and gave her testimony.

In her statement, the actress claimed that she was unaware that the clothing she wore represented a terrorist group.

She noted that the series was not aired in Türkiye, adding that she loved her nation, local media reported. Sözen was released after providing her testimony.

Last year, the actress' involvement in the series also became a hot topic on social media, prompting her to publish a statement regarding the accusations circulating on the internet.

"This particular series was not a covert project,” she said back then, adding that it was the most well-known detective show in France.

"I fought against ISIL as a double agent in the series. No terrorist organization is praised in the show. You would have heard about it during the last seven years if there was,” she added.

“Naturally, I reject the accusations made against me. However, it is very hard for young individuals, those with limited life experience, and those going through a sensitive emotional time to deal with this kind of bullying,” she noted, making a reference to the phenomenon of cancel culture.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza
