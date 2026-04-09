Turkish actor faces backlash in Israel

Turkish actor faces backlash in Israel

ISTANBUL
Turkish actor faces backlash in Israel

Turkish actor Görkem Sevindik has drawn backlash in Israel after sharing a social media post about Palestinian prisoners, prompting a response from Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Sevindik, known for his role as “Kadir Baba” in the Kanal D series “Eşref Rüya,” criticized what he described as injustice against Palestinians. Speaking to CNN Türk, the actor said he was speaking out “as a human with a conscience.”

“I am against such cruelty as a human being and as a father. I simply expressed my feelings as an artist,” he said.

The controversy comes amid ongoing regional tensions involving Israel and Iran, as well as Israel’s military actions in Lebanon and policies toward Palestinians.

Israel’s parliament recently passed legislation that would make it easier to impose the death penalty on Palestinian prisoners, limiting appeals. Sevindik reacted strongly on social media, claiming that thousands of Palestinian detainees, including children, could face execution. “If humanity will not stand up today, then when will it?” he wrote, urging people not to remain silent.

Ben-Gvir responded with a video message targeting the actor directly, saying: “You will never be ‘Kadir Baba.’ We live in Israel. You act in a Turkish series. The death penalty for terrorists is now in effect.”

The exchange quickly escalated online, with pro-Israel social media users reportedly sending threats and calling for a boycott of the series, while many Turkish users voiced support for Sevindik.

Gaza,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Several detained in ops on two CHP-run municipalities in graft probe

Several detained in ops on two CHP-run municipalities in graft probe
LATEST NEWS

  1. Several detained in ops on two CHP-run municipalities in graft probe

    Several detained in ops on two CHP-run municipalities in graft probe

  2. Türkiye showcases naval power across three seas with major drill

    Türkiye showcases naval power across three seas with major drill

  3. More ops expected in celebrity drug probe, chief prosecutor says

    More ops expected in celebrity drug probe, chief prosecutor says

  4. Erdoğan calls Türkiye a ‘safe haven’ in regional turmoil

    Erdoğan calls Türkiye a ‘safe haven’ in regional turmoil

  5. Orban accuses opposition of 'organized' attempt to disrupt vote

    Orban accuses opposition of 'organized' attempt to disrupt vote
Recommended
Ancient walls of Sillyon restored

Ancient walls of Sillyon restored
Sonar Istanbul to bring AI-powered music to the stage

Sonar Istanbul to bring AI-powered music to the stage
45th Istanbul Film Festival opens with gala ceremony

45th Istanbul Film Festival opens with gala ceremony
Emperor penguins listed as endangered species: IUCN

Emperor penguins listed as endangered species: IUCN
Jenna Ortega nearly quit acting before ‘You’ role

Jenna Ortega nearly quit acting before ‘You’ role
Ketamine Queen gets 15 years for Matthew Perry’s death

'Ketamine Queen' gets 15 years for Matthew Perry’s death
Zeugma Mosaic Museum draws 73,000 visitors in first quarter

Zeugma Mosaic Museum draws 73,000 visitors in first quarter
WORLD Orban accuses opposition of organized attempt to disrupt vote

Orban accuses opposition of 'organized' attempt to disrupt vote

Prime Minister Viktor Orban slammed Hungary's opposition on April 10, accusing it of trying to disrupt a weekend election in which the nationalist is facing an unprecedented challenge to his 16-year rule.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s cruise passenger traffic hits 16-year March high

Türkiye’s cruise passenger traffic hits 16-year March high

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu announced in March 2026, cruise passenger traffic reached the highest level recorded in any March over the past 16 years.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe rallies late to beat Beşiktaş as title race narrows

Fenerbahçe rallies late to beat Beşiktaş as title race narrows

Fenerbahçe struck deep into stoppage time to defeat Beşiktaş in a tense derby of Türkiye's Süper Lig on April 5, capitalizing on leader Galatasaray’s loss a day earlier to cut the gap at the top and revive the title race.
﻿