Turkic states convey condolences for victims of Kazakh unrest

ISTANBUL

The member countries of the Organization of the Turkic States (OTS) have lowered flags at the organization’s headquarters in Istanbul after Kazakhstan decided to declare Jan. 12 as a national day of mourning for victims of the week-long unrest.

“Jan. 10, 2022 has been declared as a national day of mourning with the decision of President Kassym Jomart Tokayev for those who lost their lives in terrorist events that happened in Kazakhstan,” the OTS said in a statement.

The flags of member and observer countries were lowered to half at the headquarters, the OTS said.



“Sharing its continuing solidarity with brotherly people and leadership of Kazakhstan, the OTS conveys its condolences for those who lost their lives during the incidents and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured and return to normalcy in the country,” it added.

The statement comes a day before OTS foreign ministers will meet at an extraordinary session to discuss the latest developments in Kazakhstan.