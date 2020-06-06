Turkey's virus aid recognized in US congressional record

WASHINGTON- Anadolu Agency

The U.S. Congressional Record has recognized Turkey's two separate plane loads of coronavirus gear to help America combat the pandemic.

"I rise to recognize the efforts of one of our allies to assist with our coronavirus response," said congressman Joe Wilson, co-chair of the Caucus on U.S.-Turkey Relations and Turkish Americans, in an issue on June 5.

"This is the type of cooperation that we need to see on every level in order to effectively address this pandemic," said the South Carolina Republican representative.

Wilson said he was pleased to see U.S. and Turkish governments working closely together in the face of the disease.

"I understand that Turkey made deliveries of medical supplies and equipment to more than 50 countries around the world, and I commend them for such generosity," he said.

In late April, the first shipment brought 500,000 surgical masks, 4,000 overalls, 2,000 liters of disinfectant, 1,500 goggles, 400 N-95 masks, and 500 face shields. Another military cargo plane carried a second batch of medical supplies in early May.

Turkey has helped at least 57 countries, including Italy, Spain and the U.K., and remains the world's third-largest provider of humanitarian aid during the pandemic.

"It is in our common interests to continue to find constructive ways to work together," Wilson added.