Turkey's unemployment rate down to 10.6% in June

  • August 10 2021 11:14:56

ANKARA
Turkey's unemployment rate was 10.6% in June, down 2.5 percentage points from the previous month, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Aug. 10. 

The number of unemployed aged 15 and over decreased by 823,000 month-on-month to 4 million in June.

The employment rate increased 0.9 percentage points to 44.9%, or 28.6 million people during the same period.

The labor force participation rate stood at 50.2% this June, down 0.5 percentage points from May.

Nearly 32 million people made up the labor force, with a 222,000 person decrease in June 2021 compared to the previous month, TurkStat said.

The youth unemployment rate in the 15-24 age group was 22.7% in the month, posting a 0.2 percentage point compared to the previous month.

ECONOMY

