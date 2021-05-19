Turkey’s top diplomat to address UN on Israel’s attacks on Palestine

  • May 19 2021 13:58:49

Turkey’s top diplomat to address UN on Israel’s attacks on Palestine

ANKARA
Turkey’s top diplomat to address UN on Israel’s attacks on Palestine

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will address the U.N. General Assembly on May 20 where Israel’s ongoing attacks on the Palestinians, which have already killed hundreds of people, will be discussed.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry, Çavuşoğlu will travel to New York with his Palestinian, Pakistani and Tunisian counterparts. The General Assembly will get convened under the leadership of Volkan Bozkır, a former senior Turkish diplomat who is now serving as president of the U.N. General Assembly.

Çavuşoğlu will address the General Assembly and hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts, the ministry stated.

Turkey has recently intensified its diplomatic initiatives to stop the Israeli offensive against the Palestinians. With the failure of the U.N. Security Council in ending the turbulence, Turkey has exerted efforts to convene the General Assembly just like it did in 2017 in reaction to the U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.

In an address to the Turkish Parliament on May 18, Çavuşoğlu reiterated that Ankara will never stop supporting the Palestinian cause.

“Under the leadership of our president [Recep Tayyip Erdogan], and with the power vested in us by our parliament, we will never give up supporting the Palestinian cause,” Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told lawmakers in parliament.

“Turkey is pioneering diplomatic efforts on the Palestine issue and will continue to be the voice of conscience and justice in the world,” he said. Asserting that the atmosphere in Turkey on the Palestine issue was one that was of joint solidarity, Çavuşoğlu said: “We need to be sensitive on preserving this.”

“It is the duty of all of us to be careful not to carry this issue into the competitive language of domestic politics and not to make oppressed people happy who have the same mentality as [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu,” he said.

He said that the international community’s reaction to Israel’s attacks on Palestine was “weak” and added that some countries “closed their eyes to the war crimes” committed by Tel Aviv as they “put Israel’s security first.”

UN, Diplomacy,

TURKEY Gov’t bans import of polymer waste

Gov’t bans import of polymer waste
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to receive 90 mln doses of Pfizer vaccine

    Turkey to receive 90 mln doses of Pfizer vaccine

  2. Turkey marks Youth and Sports Day, commemorates Atatürk

    Turkey marks Youth and Sports Day, commemorates Atatürk

  3. Archaeologists find mysterious structure in ‘Land of the Blind’

    Archaeologists find mysterious structure in ‘Land of the Blind’

  4. Erdoğan is not anti-Semitic: Turkish Jews

    Erdoğan is not anti-Semitic: Turkish Jews

  5. Turkish president, FM discuss Palestine with Pakistani counterpart

    Turkish president, FM discuss Palestine with Pakistani counterpart
Recommended
Turkish, US army chiefs meet at NATO meeting

Turkish, US army chiefs meet at NATO meeting
Turkish president, FM discuss Palestine with Pakistani counterpart

Turkish president, FM discuss Palestine with Pakistani counterpart

Turkey never to stop backing Palestine: Foreign minister

Turkey never to stop backing Palestine: Foreign minister
Erdoğan proposes commission of three religions to govern Jerusalem

Erdoğan proposes commission of three religions to govern Jerusalem
Turkey blasts unfounded Austrian statement

Turkey blasts 'unfounded' Austrian statement
Turkish delegation visits Russia to discuss vaccines, tourism

Turkish delegation visits Russia to discuss vaccines, tourism
WORLD EU to reopen borders to fully vaccinated travellers

EU to reopen borders to fully vaccinated travellers

EU member states agreed on May 19 to reopen the bloc’s borders to travellers who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, European sources said.
ECONOMY ASELSAN successfully tests micro unmanned aerial vehicle

ASELSAN successfully tests micro unmanned aerial vehicle

Turkish defense giant ASELSAN on May 18 said the flight tests of the micro unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) Saka were successfully carried out.
SPORTS Beşiktaş capture Turkish Cup in 2-0 win over Antalyaspor

Beşiktaş capture Turkish Cup in 2-0 win over Antalyaspor

Beşiktaş shutout Fraport TAV Antalyaspor 2-0 in the Ziraat Turkish Cup final on May 18 to complete a domestic double in the 2020-2021 season.