Turkey’s top diplomat set to visit Italy

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will pay a visit to Italy on Friday, an official statement said on Oct. 1.

Çavuşoğlu will visit Italy upon the invitation of his counterpart Luigi Di Maio, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

Çavuşoğlu and Di Maio will discuss the preparations of the third Turkey-Italy Intergovernmental Summit, as well as the Turkish-Italian bilateral relations and Turkey’s EU accession process, according to the written statement.

The ministers will also exchange views on current regional and international developments during the meeting, it added.



