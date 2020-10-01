Turkey’s top diplomat set to visit Italy

  • October 01 2020 12:11:00

Turkey’s top diplomat set to visit Italy

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey’s top diplomat set to visit Italy

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will pay a visit to Italy on Friday, an official statement said on Oct. 1. 

Çavuşoğlu will visit Italy upon the invitation of his counterpart Luigi Di Maio, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

Çavuşoğlu and Di Maio will discuss the preparations of the third Turkey-Italy Intergovernmental Summit, as well as the Turkish-Italian bilateral relations and Turkey’s EU accession process, according to the written statement.

The ministers will also exchange views on current regional and international developments during the meeting, it added.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Strange sounds from underneath dried lake scare villagers

    Strange sounds from underneath dried lake scare villagers

  2. Not all COVID-19 cases are patients, says Turkey’s health minister

    Not all COVID-19 cases are patients, says Turkey’s health minister

  3. Azerbaijan capable of protecting its lands thanks to Turkey for its 30-year support: Ambassador

    Azerbaijan capable of protecting its lands thanks to Turkey for its 30-year support: Ambassador

  4. EU leaders summit to discuss Turkey, eastern Med

    EU leaders summit to discuss Turkey, eastern Med

  5. Turkey denies using aircraft, drones against Armenia

    Turkey denies using aircraft, drones against Armenia
Recommended
NATO is not brain dead: Turkish defense minister

NATO is not brain dead: Turkish defense minister
Turkey denies using aircraft, drones against Armenia

Turkey denies using aircraft, drones against Armenia
Azerbaijan capable of protecting its lands thanks to Turkey for its 30-year support: Ambassador

Azerbaijan capable of protecting its lands thanks to Turkey for its 30-year support: Ambassador
EU leaders summit to discuss Turkey, eastern Med

EU leaders summit to discuss Turkey, eastern Med
Turkey’s vice president receives Turkish Cypriot premier

Turkey’s vice president receives Turkish Cypriot premier
Azerbaijan capable of liberating its lands on its own: Turkey’s top diplomat

Azerbaijan capable of liberating its lands on its own: Turkey’s top diplomat
WORLD Civilians flee Terter after Armenian forces target city

Civilians flee Terter after Armenian forces target city

Civilians are fleeing the Azeri city of Terter after the Armenian forces target the settlement with rockets as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate.
ECONOMY Manufacturing PMI at 52.8 in September

Manufacturing PMI at 52.8 in September

Turkey’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector stood at 52.8 in September, signaling a sustained improvement in business conditions.
SPORTS Galatasaray in Glasgow with eyes on group stage

Galatasaray in Glasgow with eyes on group stage

Galatasaray travels to Scotland to take on Glasgow Rangers on Oct. 1, hoping to succeed in its bid to advance to the Europa League group stage.