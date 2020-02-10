Turkey’s top diplomat accuses Turkish Cypriot leader of being ‘dishonest’

  • February 10 2020 16:27:36

Turkey’s top diplomat accuses Turkish Cypriot leader of being ‘dishonest’

ANKARA
Turkey’s top diplomat accuses Turkish Cypriot leader of being ‘dishonest’

DHA Photo

A row between Ankara and Turkish Cypriot President Mustafa Akıncı over the latter’s statements on future relations between North Cyprus and Turkey is deepening, as Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu has described Akıncı as “the most dishonest politician” he has ever worked with.

“The Turkish Cypriots do not deserve such a dishonest politician. What advantage could he get by deteriorating ties with Turkey? Whose interests is he serving? All these must be evaluated,” Çavuşoğlu told reporters at a press conference with his Slovenian counterpart on Feb. 10.

“I have never worked with such a dishonest politician,” he said, informing that he will publicize many examples of Akıncı’s dishonest moves that he had observed during the failed reunification talks between Turkish and Greek Cyprus in the past.

Akıncı has prompted Ankara’s anger after he said the failure of peace talks between Turkish and Greek Cypriots may lead to the annexation of North Cyprus by Turkey. He also referred to the integration of the Republic of Hatay to Turkey in 1939 through a referendum.

Senior Turkish officials have strongly slammed Akıncı over his remarks and accused him of using the issue as a tool for the upcoming presidential elections in the northern part of the island.

“Not only I, but not a single Turkish Cypriot has ever imagined that, one day, a politician in Turkish Cyprus would use Turkey as an election tool,” Çavuşoğlu said.

Turkey will continue to support the Turkish Cypriots for a negotiated settlement based on equality, the minister said, “We are talking about the equality of the Turkish Cypriot people, but he is preferring to attack Turkey.”

Recalling that the presidential elections are looming and it’s out of question for Turkey to interfere in the domestic affairs of the Turkish Cypriots, Çavuşoğlu stated, “We will always continue to be on their side. We will support those who are defending the rights of the Turkish Cypriot people. Why is Akıncı attacking Turkey for no reason? Why does he make anti-Turkey statements while Turkey is fighting terrorism? The Turkish Cypriots should think about all these.”

Çavuşoğlu also condemned Akıncı for having criticized Turkey’s “Operation Peace Spring” into Syria last year.

The presidential elections will take place in the northern part of the island on April 26. Akıncı will run as an independent candidate against four contenders for presidency.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ankara slams Turkish Cypriot leader for remarks, Akıncı backs his words

    Ankara slams Turkish Cypriot leader for remarks, Akıncı backs his words

  2. Turkey showed it has Plan B in Syria: Minister

    Turkey showed it has Plan B in Syria: Minister

  3. Snow in Kibyra: Ancient city turns into winter wonderland

    Snow in Kibyra: Ancient city turns into winter wonderland

  4. Cappadocia under snow: A winter fairy tale

    Cappadocia under snow: A winter fairy tale

  5. Main opposition leader stresses five problems of Turkey at Istanbul congress

    Main opposition leader stresses five problems of Turkey at Istanbul congress
Recommended
Erdoğan: Social media has turned into trash

Erdoğan: Social media has turned into trash
Turkish soldiers killed in attack in northwest Syria

Turkish soldiers killed in attack in northwest Syria
13 migrants in Turkey’s east feared to have frozen to death

13 migrants in Turkey’s east feared to have frozen to death
Crashed plane’s black box to be examined in Europe

Crashed plane’s black box to be examined in Europe
Powerful bomb defused at court in southeastern Turkey

Powerful bomb defused at court in southeastern Turkey
Turkish foreign minister to visit Montenegro

Turkish foreign minister to visit Montenegro
WORLD Car bomb kills 4 civilians in Syrias Afrin

Car bomb kills 4 civilians in Syria's Afrin

At least four people were killed in a car bomb attack in Afrin city of northwestern Syria on Feb. 10, state-run Anadolu Agency reported.
ECONOMY Turkish airports serve almost 14 mln passengers

Turkish airports serve almost 14 mln passengers

Turkey’s airports served a total of 13.93 million passengers in January, a slight 0.8 percent decline from a year ago, data from the airports authority (DHMİ) have shown.
SPORTS Galatasaray wins to climb up in league standings

Galatasaray wins to climb up in league standings

The defending champion beats Kasımpaşa with three goals to extend its win streak to five games in the Süper Lig to climb up to the fifth spot, while leader Sivasspor fails to beat title hopeful Başakşehir in a home match