Turkey's security concerns based on rightful grounds, Erdoğan tells Stoltenberg

  • June 04 2022 10:12:00

ANKARA
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke by phone with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on June 3, the call addressed Sweden and Finland’s bid to join NATO, according to a statement by Turkish Communications Directorate. 

President Erdoğan said that Türkey’s security concerns about Sweden and Finland’s membership application are based on rightful and legitimate foundations.

Erdoğan also underscored that both Sweden and Finland should state very openly and clearly that they had given up supporting terrorism, lifted the sanctions against Turkey, and that they stood ready to display the Alliance solidarity.

NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg, for his part, drew attention to the necessity to fulfill the expectations of Turkey.

Stoltenberg said he had a “constructive phone call” with Erdoğan, calling Turkey a “valued ally” and praising Turkish efforts to broker a deal to ensure the safe transportation of grain supplies from Ukraine amid global food shortages caused by Russia’s invasion. Stoltenberg tweeted that he and Erdoğan would continue their dialogue, without elaborating.

The NATO chief’s diplomatic efforts came before a gathering of senior officials from Sweden, Finland and Turkey next week in Brussels, where NATO is based, to discuss Turkey’s opposition to the applications.

