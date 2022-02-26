Turkey’s oldest university student receives diploma

  • February 26 2022 07:00:00

Turkey’s oldest university student receives diploma

ANKARA
Turkey’s oldest university student receives diploma

Turkey’s oldest university student has received his diploma at a ceremony held in Ankara.

Mustafa Yavuz Yalçınkaya, an 82-year-old law student, earned a diploma from Ankara University Law School after completing his final exams.

Beginning higher education more than 60 years ago, Yalçınkaya left his school as a result of a military takeover in May 1960 and joined the Turkish army as a reserve officer.

After an amnesty in 2018, Yalçınkaya returned to school and started taking the courses that he needed to graduate.

Attending the graduation ceremony with a traditional robe and cap, the man received his diploma with the applause of his classmates, who were decades younger than him.

“I would like to thank everyone who contributed to my graduation and those that gave amnesty,” he said during his graduation speech.

Yalçınkaya, who also sings, sang a song for the audience after his speech.

The new graduate will need to do an internship at a law firm for at least one year in order to be able to work as a lawyer.

WORLD Deadly floods hit eastern Australia

Deadly floods hit eastern Australia
MOST POPULAR

  1. President Erdoğan accuses NATO, EU of failure to act over Ukraine

    President Erdoğan accuses NATO, EU of failure to act over Ukraine

  2. Russia has right to pass straits even if Turkey closes them under Montreux: Turkish FM

    Russia has right to pass straits even if Turkey closes them under Montreux: Turkish FM

  3. Turkey to require visa applicants’ fingerprints in some countries

    Turkey to require visa applicants’ fingerprints in some countries

  4. Street fighting begins in Kyiv, people urged to seek shelter

    Street fighting begins in Kyiv, people urged to seek shelter

  5. Turkey gears up diplomacy with allies amid ongoing Ukraine crisis

    Turkey gears up diplomacy with allies amid ongoing Ukraine crisis
Recommended
Turkey starts evacuation operations for Turks in Ukraine via land borders

Turkey starts evacuation operations for Turks in Ukraine via land borders
Turkey sends third aid train to Afghanistan

Turkey sends third aid train to Afghanistan
Hospitalizations from COVID-19 declining, says health minister

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 declining, says health minister
Marriages, divorces on rise in Turkey, says TÜİK

Marriages, divorces on rise in Turkey, says TÜİK
Insufficient efforts among Turks for ‘healthy life’

Insufficient efforts among Turks for ‘healthy life’
Altun slams US comment on RTÜK’s license decision

Altun slams US comment on RTÜK’s license decision
Unfinished restoration process of iconic site to continue

Unfinished restoration process of iconic site to continue
WORLD Deadly floods hit eastern Australia

Deadly floods hit eastern Australia

Torrential downpours lashed eastern Australia on Saturday, raising deadly floodwaters to decades-long highs, swamping homes and sweeping away cars, including one carrying a team of rescuers.
ECONOMY Economic morale skids to 98.2 points in February

Economic morale skids to 98.2 points in February

Economic confidence index dropped 2.6 percent month on month in February, according to figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Feb. 25.
SPORTS Mental health vital to success of athletes: Expert

Mental health vital to success of athletes: Expert

In order for athletes to stay in good mental health, training should be given to help them overcome anxiety, improve concentration, build confidence and even manage anger, a Turkish expert has said, amid an ongoing debate that some of the athletes at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games had to deal with high expectations that led to overwhelming pressure.