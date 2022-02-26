Turkey’s oldest university student receives diploma

ANKARA

Turkey’s oldest university student has received his diploma at a ceremony held in Ankara.

Mustafa Yavuz Yalçınkaya, an 82-year-old law student, earned a diploma from Ankara University Law School after completing his final exams.

Beginning higher education more than 60 years ago, Yalçınkaya left his school as a result of a military takeover in May 1960 and joined the Turkish army as a reserve officer.

After an amnesty in 2018, Yalçınkaya returned to school and started taking the courses that he needed to graduate.

Attending the graduation ceremony with a traditional robe and cap, the man received his diploma with the applause of his classmates, who were decades younger than him.

“I would like to thank everyone who contributed to my graduation and those that gave amnesty,” he said during his graduation speech.

Yalçınkaya, who also sings, sang a song for the audience after his speech.

The new graduate will need to do an internship at a law firm for at least one year in order to be able to work as a lawyer.