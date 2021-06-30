Turkey’s oil imports up 21 pct in April 2021

  June 30 2021

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey’s total oil imports increased by 21 percent to 3.57 million tonnes in April compared to the same month of 2020, according to data of Turkey's energy watchdog on June 29.

Crude oil imports, the category with the highest oil import volume, rose by 11 percent during that period to 2.61 million tonnes, Turkey's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA) said in its monthly oil market report.

In April, Turkey imported the highest amount of oil and oil products from Iraq at 1.05 million tonnes. Russia and Kazakhstan followed with 873,591 tonnes and 305,409 tonnes, respectively.

Oil imports and consumption in the country started to show growth this April due to a recovery in COVID-19 compared to the same month of 2020.

Oil refinery product exports increased by 2.4 percent to 887,639 tonnes and oil refinery product output also raised by 11.9 percent to 2.89 million tonnes in April.

While diesel production was down by 13.8 percent to 1.4 million tonnes, gasoline production fell by nearly 35.5 percent to 370,998 tonnes.

Total domestic oil product sales in April increased by 42 percent to 2.44 million tonnes compared to the same month of 2020.

