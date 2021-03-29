Turkey's oil imports down 24.7 pct in January 2021

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's total oil imports decreased by 24.7 percent to 2.65 million tonnes in January compared to the same month of 2020, according to data of Turkey's energy watchdog on March 28.

Crude oil imports, the category with the highest oil import volume, reduced by 31.6 percent during that period to 1.83 million tonnes, Turkey's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA) said in its monthly oil market report.

In January, Turkey imported the highest amount of oil from Russia at 688,866 tonnes. Iraq and Kazakstan followed with 604,496 tonnes and 289,589 tonnes, respectively.

The falling demand for oil products as a result of restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic reduced the country's overall oil import volumes.

Oil refinery product output decreased by 20.1 percent to 2.30 million tonnes in January. While diesel production was down by percent to 1.18 million tonnes, gasoline production decreased by nearly 34.7 percent to 270,395 tonnes.

Total domestic oil product sales in January decreased by 8 percent to 1.96 million tonnes compared to the same month of 2020.