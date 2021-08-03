Turkey’s new Olympic medalist returns home to hero’s welcome

  • August 03 2021 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
Turkey’s newest Olympic gold medalist Mete Gazoz returned to Istanbul to a hero’s welcome at the airport, sending a message to girls and boys that “anything is possible.”

By winning the individual men’s title at the Tokyo Games last weekend, the 22-year-old champion archer claimed first gold for Turkey.

Gazoz embraced his family and fans who were waiting for him with confetti and flowers.

“First of all, I am too young to be a role model or an icon. I may have won a gold medal, but it’s nothing to be a role model. I can only give advice to friends younger than me,” Gazoz told reporters waiting at the Istanbul Airport.

“Let them all continue their training; never give up. There is no such thing as impossible; it can happen to anyone,” Gazoz said as advice to his fellow young players.

When asked a question about the iconic photo taken during the final game, Gazoz said that his face showed what he felt inside at that moment.

“Whatever I felt on the podium at that moment, it all showed on my face. I will always be a champion as long as I am happy there,” the winner said.

Gazoz’s gold was a Turkish first in archery, a sport where fierce concentration is the watchword, and usually, South Koreans monopolize the titles.

While exiting through the terminal, the national athlete was welcomed with confetti showers, taking a memorable photo with his fans.

The archer then left the airport with a bus waiting for him.





