Turkey’s navy commander visits Libya amid ongoing tension

  • July 01 2020 11:14:00

ANKARA
Turkey’s Naval Forces Commander Admiral Adnan Özbal paid a visit to Tripoli for talks with the military brass of the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) of Libya, Anadolu Agency reported late June 30.

Turkey’s navy commander’s visit follows a high-level Turkish delegation’s talks in Tripoli where the two sides have agreed to deepen the ongoing military and security cooperation in line with a deal signed in late 2019.

Admiral Özbal held talks with Chief of General Staff Mohammad al-Sharif at Abu Sitta Naval base in Tripoli. No statements have been made after the talks.

Turkey stands with GNA Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj in his efforts to protect the internationally recognized government against General Khalifa Haftar’s forces backed by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Russia and France.

With the Turkish support, the GNA dispersed Haftar’s troops off Tripoli and started an offensive to increase its control in the country. The GNA is now in a military offensive to capture Sirte, a strategic location in eastern Libya.

Macron supports a ‘putschist’ in Libya: Turkish FM
Macron supports a ‘putschist’ in Libya: Turkish FM

