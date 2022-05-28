Turkey’s NATO issues with Sweden, Finland can be overcome: US

  • May 28 2022 10:10:00

Turkey’s NATO issues with Sweden, Finland can be overcome: US

WASHINGTON
Turkey’s NATO issues with Sweden, Finland can be overcome: US

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on May 27 he’s confident Turkey’s objections to Finland and Sweden joining NATO can be overcome swiftly, possibly in time for a summit of alliance leaders at the end of next month.

At a news conference in Washington with visiting Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, Blinken said the U.S. has no reason to believe Turkey’s concerns cannot be addressed. His comments came after Turkey’s top diplomat said Finland and Sweden would have to take “concrete steps” before Ankara could support their membership.

“The United States fully supports Finland and Sweden joining the alliance and I continue to be confident that both will soon be NATO members,” Blinken said. "We look forward to being able to call Finland and Sweden our allies."

Haavisto said his country and Sweden had held “good negotiations” with the Turks over their concerns in recent days and said those discussions would continue with an eye toward resolving them before the NATO summit in Madrid at the end of June.

“We agreed to continue to those talks,” Haavisto said. “We think that these problems can be solved that Turkey has been raising. We hope that some results could be achieved before the NATO summit.”

Sweden and Finland submitted their written applications to join NATO last week. The move represents one of the biggest geopolitical ramifications of Russia’s war in Ukraine and could rewrite Europe’s security map.

The countries’ membership bids require support from all 30 current NATO countries, but Turkey, which commands the second-largest military in the alliance, is objecting to them. It has cited the support for PKK terror organization.

Earlier Friday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said the Finnish and Swedish negotiating delegations had been given documents detailing Turkey’s concerns, like information on terror groups, during their visit to Turkey this week. He said Ankara is awaiting specific answers.

Çavuşoğlu said “an approach of ‘we’ll convince Turkey in time anyway, we are friends and allies’ would not be correct.” 

He added that “we understand Finland and Sweden’s security concerns but ... everyone also needs to understand Turkey’s legitimate security concerns.”

Turkey this week listed five “concrete assurances” it was demanding from Sweden, including what it said was “termination of political support for terrorism,” an “elimination of the source of terrorism financing,” and the “cessation of arms support” to the banned PKK and its Syrian offshoot YPG: 

The demands also called for the lifting of arms sanctions against Turkey and global cooperation against terrorism.

US,

WORLD Tunisia party leader banned from travel: Court

Tunisia party leader banned from travel: Court
MOST POPULAR

  1. Security tightened to protect historic Hagia Sophia

    Security tightened to protect historic Hagia Sophia

  2. Scorching heat to impact across country by weekend

    Scorching heat to impact across country by weekend

  3. Famous beaches closed at night for Caretta caretta

    Famous beaches closed at night for Caretta caretta

  4. We’ve defeated every attempt against our democracy: Erdoğan

    We’ve defeated every attempt against our democracy: Erdoğan

  5. Allies should encourage Sweden, Finland to meet Turkey’s security needs: FM

    Allies should encourage Sweden, Finland to meet Turkey’s security needs: FM
Recommended
Two ex-EOKA militants confess to killing Turks in 1960s on TV

Two ex-EOKA militants confess to killing Turks in 1960s on TV
Allies should encourage Sweden, Finland to meet Turkey’s security needs: FM

Allies should encourage Sweden, Finland to meet Turkey’s security needs: FM
Turkey to take necessary steps against attacks from Syria: FM

Turkey to take necessary steps against attacks from Syria: FM
Erdoğan, Macron discuss Ukraine war, NATO expansion

Erdoğan, Macron discuss Ukraine war, NATO expansion
Turkey demands ’concrete steps’ to back Nordics’ NATO bids

Turkey demands ’concrete steps’ to back Nordics’ NATO bids
Turkey, Israel agree on new framework for ties

Turkey, Israel agree on new framework for ties
WORLD Tunisia party leader banned from travel: Court

Tunisia party leader banned from travel: Court

A Tunisian court has imposed a travel ban on the speaker of the country’s now-dissolved parliament, a court spokeswoman said.
ECONOMY CEO pay up 17 pct as profits, stocks soar

CEO pay up 17 pct as profits, stocks soar

Even when regular workers win their biggest raises in decades, they look minuscule compared with what CEOs are getting.
SPORTS ‘Queen Cycling’ to start in Marmaris

‘Queen Cycling’ to start in Marmaris

More than 300 cyclists from some 12 countries will compete in the “Santini Queens of the Aegean Boostrace” race on May 29 in the southwestern province of Muğla’s Marmaris district, a tourism hub in the region.