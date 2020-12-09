Turkey’s most dangerous shortcut scares locals

  • December 09 2020 07:00:00

Turkey’s most dangerous shortcut scares locals

ORDU - Demirören News Agency
Turkey’s most dangerous shortcut scares locals

Locals in the Kabadüz district of the Black Sea province of Ordu call the road with 18 sharp bends that cuts the trip to the city center by two hours as “the most dangerous shortcut in the country.”

The road was laid down during a power station construction in 2013 and has been reopened by the requests of the locals of five neighborhoods.

While talking about the pros and cons of the road, Mithat Tepe, the local head of the Özlükent village, said, “Going to the city center takes 2.5 hours by car normally. By this shortcut, we reach in half an hour. But it is too dangerous.”

People are scared to death while driving, the locals said, asking the authorities to put barriers on the road.

“I used that road once. It is really frightening. I will never drive there again,” said Havva Topçu, a local, adding that one of her relatives ran into a stream while driving through that road.

Another local, Muhammet Tepe has warned the drivers about the risk of driving through the road during rainy weather.

“There is a risk of landslides on rainy days,” said Tepe.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Hypaipa ancient city comes to surface

    Hypaipa ancient city comes to surface

  2. 700-year-old chapel in Istanbul’s historical peninsula used as tire storage

    700-year-old chapel in Istanbul’s historical peninsula used as tire storage

  3. Turkish cargo ship detained by Haftar’s forces

    Turkish cargo ship detained by Haftar’s forces

  4. Turkey appoints new ambassadors

    Turkey appoints new ambassadors

  5. People rushed to ‘doomsday village’ during weekend curfew

    People rushed to ‘doomsday village’ during weekend curfew
Recommended
Local man turns dumpsite into forest in 25 years

Local man turns dumpsite into forest in 25 years
Iconic Istanbul cinema hall to be pulled down

Iconic Istanbul cinema hall to be pulled down
Locals in Edirne welcome season’s first snow with joyous folk dance

Locals in Edirne welcome season’s first snow with joyous folk dance
Cats of woman who died in İzmir earthquake adopted by new families

Cats of woman who died in İzmir earthquake adopted by new families
Wooden houses pensioner makes for grandchildren become famous across country

Wooden houses pensioner makes for grandchildren become famous across country
At least 19 detained, narcotics seized in operations across Turkey

At least 19 detained, narcotics seized in operations across Turkey
WORLD US judge orders partial disclosure of Khashoggi murder files

US judge orders partial disclosure of Khashoggi murder files

A New York judge on Dec. 8 ordered U.S. intelligence agencies to acknowledge they possess a tape recording of the 2018 murder of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi, in a ruling hailed by rights activists.

ECONOMY Turkish Treasury borrows $486 mln from domestic markets

Turkish Treasury borrows $486 mln from domestic markets

The Turkish Treasury borrowed 3.8 billion Turkish liras ($486 million) from domestic markets on Dec. 8, according to an official statement.

SPORTS Turkeys Erciyes earns Safe Ski Resort certificate

Turkey's Erciyes earns Safe Ski Resort certificate

The Erciyes Ski Resort in central Turkey was certified by Bureau Veritas, a company specialized in testing, inspection and certification, for having taken all precautionary measures against the spread of coronavirus.