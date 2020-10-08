Turkey's military presence in Qatar serves stability in Gulf: Erdoğan

  • October 08 2020 10:38:00

Turkey's military presence in Qatar serves stability in Gulf: Erdoğan

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkeys military presence in Qatar serves stability in Gulf: Erdoğan

Turkey's military presence in Qatar serves the stability and peace not only for Qatar but the whole Gulf region, the Turkish president said.

"No one except for those making plans of chaos should be disturbed by Turkey and the Turkish military presence in the Gulf," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in an interview with Qatari daily The Peninsula published on Oct. 8. 

Touching on Turkey's position in Syria, Erdoğan highlighted that the country has no eye on anyone's territory and never permanent in the civil war-torn country. "When the crisis is permanently resolved, our presence in Syria will come to an end."

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

On Libya, he said that the Government of National Accord is the only legitimate structure in Libya and the legitimacy will succeed there while the putschists will lose.

Libya has been torn by civil war since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

The Government of National Accord (GNA) was founded in 2015 under a U.N.-led agreement. But efforts for a long-term political settlement have failed due to a military offensive by forces loyal to renegade general Khalifa Haftar, who is backed by Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Russia.

Addressing the Eastern Mediterranean issue, Erdoğan said: "Those who see our determination in the Eastern Mediterranean and realized that they cannot make our country step back with empty threats and blackmails has eventually paid heed to our calls for dialogue."

He went on saying that Turkey will continue to work together with the U.S. in all platforms, including NATO, on such issues as fighting against terrorism, democracy and termination of conflicts.

Also touching on the ongoing Armenia-Azerbaijani conflict over Upper Karabakh, the Turkish leader said: "Armenia’s attempt to show Turkey within the conflict through various tricks after its heavy defeat during its last occupation effort has been proof of its confinement and despair."

The clashes began on Sept. 27, when Armenian forces targeted civilian Azerbaijani settlements and military positions in the region, leading to casualties.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Upper Karabakh, an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Heavy rains in Marmara region expected for coming two days

    Heavy rains in Marmara region expected for coming two days

  2. Will it help Tatar? 

    Will it help Tatar? 

  3. Turkish president visits Kuwait, Qatar

    Turkish president visits Kuwait, Qatar

  4. Why ending illegal occupation is Azerbaijan’s absolute right: Op-ed

    Why ending illegal occupation is Azerbaijan’s absolute right: Op-ed

  5. Coalition party withdraws Turkish Cypriot government over decision for opening of Varosha

    Coalition party withdraws Turkish Cypriot government over decision for opening of Varosha
Recommended
Turkish FM opens memorial in honor of Galicia martyrs

Turkish FM opens memorial in honor of Galicia martyrs
Why ending illegal occupation is Azerbaijan’s absolute right: Op-ed

Why ending illegal occupation is Azerbaijan’s absolute right: Op-ed
Turkey, UK defense chiefs meet in Istanbul

Turkey, UK defense chiefs meet in Istanbul
Turkey’s top diplomat calls for urgent dialogue with EU

Turkey’s top diplomat calls for urgent dialogue with EU
Turkish president visits Kuwait, Qatar

Turkish president visits Kuwait, Qatar
Turkey criticizes EU’s 2020 enlargement report

Turkey criticizes EU’s 2020 enlargement report
WORLD Azerbaijan to meet OSCE Minsk Group over Karabakh row

Azerbaijan to meet OSCE Minsk Group over Karabakh row

Azerbaijan’s foreign minister said on Oct. 7 he will visit Switzerland to discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with the co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group.
ECONOMY Pandemic could push 115 mn into extreme poverty in 2020: World Bank

Pandemic could push 115 mn into extreme poverty in 2020: World Bank

As many as 115 million people could be pushed into extreme poverty this year due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the World Bank warned on Oct. 7.  

SPORTS Turkey fights back to draw with Germany in friendly

Turkey fights back to draw with Germany in friendly

The Turkish national football team fought hard to earn a 3-3 draw against Germany with a late goal in a friendly match on Oct. 7. 