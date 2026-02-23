Influx of Kazakh tourists to Antalya expected to continue in 2026

Kazakhstan’s consul general in Antalya, Kuat Kanafeyev, has stated that the city is once again expected to welcome a high number of Kazakh tourists this year, underscoring Antalya’s importance as a key destination for Kazakhstan in the tourism sector.

 

Kanafeyev noted that Antalya has long been a favored holiday spot for Kazakh citizens. Last year, approximately 400,000 tourists from Kazakhstan visited the city and similar figures are anticipated in 2026, according to the envoy.

 

“Antalya holds a special place for Kazakhstan, particularly in tourism. Every year, thousands of our citizens choose Antalya for their vacations, and we expect strong numbers again this season,” he said. Kanafeyev highlighted that Turkey ranks among the top five countries sending tourists to Kazakhstan.

 

Antalya also hosts around 7,000 Kazakh nationals who reside in the city for seasonal work. In 2025, more than 105,000 Turkish tourists visited Kazakhstan, he said, adding that they hope to see that number grow further this year.

 

Emphasizing the strengthening of economic ties, Kanafeyev pointed out that bilateral trade volume has reached $6.5 billion, with investments continuing to expand.

 

“Investors are consistently coming to Kazakhstan and making significant contributions. Our trade relations are broadening, and we expect tourism, culture and commerce to deepen further in the coming years,” he said.

 

He added that Antalya will remain a vital hub for fostering connections between the two countries, serving as a bridge for tourism, cultural exchange and economic cooperation.

